Huskers finalize 2021 football schedule







Josh Wenger / Nebraska Communications American football

5/3/2021 12:59:00 PM

Nebraska has rounded out its 2021 football schedule with the addition of a game against the Fordham Rams on September 4 at Memorial Stadium. The game against Fordham will replace a previously scheduled game with Southeastern Louisiana on November 13. The Nebraska-Fordham game will be the Huskers’ home opener in 2021 at Memorial Stadium and will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The game kicks off with a home game with two home games in September, three games in October at Memorial Stadium and two home games in November. Nebraska opens its 2021 schedule with a Week Zero Big Ten West game in Illinois before returning home for the next two games. “We have been actively exploring the possibility of playing a home game on September 4 since our trip to Ireland to play Illinois was canceled,” said Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “It was important for several reasons to add a home game in September. It will improve the flow into the start of our season for our team and give us a valuable early season showcase for recruits. fans and local businesses with a home game during the traditional season opening weekend. “We appreciate the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to allow for this schedule change late in the process.” Fordham plays in the Patriot League in the Football Championship subdivision. The Rams played a shortened spring season, setting a 2-1 record with wins over Colgate and Bucknell. Nebraska and Southeastern Louisiana will continue discussions about the possibility of rescheduling the previously scheduled 2021 game in a later season. With the home schedule completed, football season ticket holders will receive information about season ticket renewal this week. Nebraska 2021 football schedule August 28 in Illinois

Sept 4 Fordham

September 11 Buffalo September 18 in Oklahoma

September 25 in the state of Michigan

October 2 Northwestern

October 9 Michigan October 16 in Minnesota

October 30 Purdue

November 6, Ohio State November 20 in Wisconsin

November 26 (Fri) Iowa







