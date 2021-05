Harper Stantz Memorial tennis courts taking shape in Rec Park

Pavement crews have been busy as a tennis court construction project progresses in Recreation Park on Binghamton’s West Side. The old jobs in the park were removed a few weeks ago. Excavation work is underway, including the installation of new water pipes. Broome Bituminous Products from Vestal is the main contractor for the tennis court project. A yellow bench honors Harper Stantz on the new tennis courts mentioned in her memory. (Photo: Bob Joseph / WNBF News) Company employees supplied asphalt to the site and started paving last week. Construction of the tennis complex is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The facility will be named Harper M. Stantz Memorial Courts in Recreation Park. The 16-year-old Binghamton High School student had been playing tennis with a friend in the park just before she was hit by a vehicle while walking home. She died as a result of her injuries. The basis for the new tennis courts of Recreation Park is now in place. (Photo: Bob Joseph / WNBF News) Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: [email protected] or (607) 772-8400 extension 233. Follow for the latest news and updates on story development @BuienRadarNL on Twitter. WATCH: 50 Images of Sports History Winning Moments Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we have lost. When tragedy quickly reminds us that sport is far from the most consistent in life, we can still look back to an athlete’s winning moment that seemed bigger than life, remain grateful for their sacrifice on the field, and bring joy to the millions . Read on to see the full collection of 50 images curated by Stacker that showcase several iconic winning moments in sports history. These images show achievements from a wide variety of sports and represent stunning personal achievements, team championships and athletic persistence. WATCH: Here are the best small towns across America to live in







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos