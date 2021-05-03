Players to add to improve in each category

If you are reading this, chances are very good that you are still rummaging around in your fantasy hockey league. That means there’s only a week of NHL action between you and that sweet, sweet fantasy league trophy. Trust your instincts as they’ve got you this far, but here are some remote control recommendations I have for the next seven days.

Targets: LW Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders (9% selected on Yahoo)

Anthony Beauvillier is doing it again, I repeat, he’s doing it again. The streaky 23-year-old is scoring yet another goal for the second time this season, as Beauvillier has pocketed four goals in a four-game trajectory. Over the past four games, the first round of 2015 leads the New York Islanders in all strengths anticipated individual goals for Corsi For, odds and high-risk odds, With four games this week, including two against the Buffalo Sabers and two more against the New Jersey Devils, Beauvillier is a great addition for those in need of some lamp lighters.

Assists: LW / RW Jakub Voracek, Philadelphia Flyers (43% selected on Yahoo)

Nothing went really well for the Philadelphia Flyers this season and the team will surprisingly miss the playoffs in the East Division. While the Flyers don’t have much to play for, Jakub Voracek has gathered the helpers. Hes recorded at least one assist in four of his last five games and hes totaled six assists during this stretch. He’s currently seeing Ice Age on a very formidable top line that also features Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, so he’s definitely capable of succeeding. With four games this week, he’s also a solid player to add.

Plus-minus: RW Craig Smith, Boston Bruins (41% selected on Yahoo)

Fresh off a hat-trick performance against the Sabers on Saturday, Craig Smith, along with the rest of Boston Bruins’ second-line, rolls out. Smith, Taylor Hall and David Krejci have combined 34 points in the 11 games the trio has played since being formed after the trade deadline. More importantly, Smith achieved a plus-11 rating during those games, and his plus-seven rating is ranked 10th in the NHL for the past 14 days. Boston will play four games this week, all against teams that don’t play in the East Division playoffs.

Power Play Points: D Matt Grzelcyk, Boston Bruins (35% selected on Yahoo)

What is old is new again. A litany of injuries has kept Matt Grzelcyk from being a mainstay on fantasy hockey rosters, but back to health, the Bruins blueliner is very nicely set up for the week ahead. As quarterback, Grzelcyk and the Bruins play the best power play unit on the team, playing a few games against the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey owns the division’s worst penalty kill mark with a dire 70.4 percent success rate. While the rearguard hasn’t produced a lot of production lately with just one point in its last five games, I love its chances of breaking out.

Shots on Target: C / LW / RW Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils (12% selected on Yahoo)

New Jersey may not be playing for anything significant, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Yegor Sharangovich from filling up the annual totals. In his last three games, Sharangovich has pocketed four goals and five points and he has put 16 pucks on the net in his last five games. With minutes in the front row of New Jersey alongside Jack Hughes and Janne Kuokkanen, Sharangovich is in a great place to continue producing, even with a difficult schedule for this week. He and the Devils will play four games over the next seven days, which means Sharangovich’s qualifying position will certainly be an asset if you squeeze him into your lineup.

Faceoff Wins: C / LW / RW Casey Mittelstadt, Buffalo Sabers (20% selected on Yahoo)

If you’re looking for a way to boost your face-off win totals without sacrificing production from other categories, Casey Mittelstadt is the player you’re looking for. In the past 14 days, the 22-year-old has won a respectable 61 faceoffs ranking 16th in the NHL during this period. On top of that, Mittelstadt has put in a nice offensive production, with six points in the five-game point streak that’s currently underway. If you play four games this week, you can probably include the Sabers in your lineup for every game as he qualifies for a position.

Hits: LW / RW Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (14% selected on Yahoo)

If you want to strengthen your fantasy hockey team, look no further than Marcus Foligno. The man nicknamed Moose is the prototypical modern forward. He uses an elite mix of skill, size and speed to remain a relevant member of the Minnesota Wilds attackers group. His ability to throw his weight around is evidenced by his 26 body checks in the past 14 days, which ranks seventh in the NHL. Plus, he’s no stranger to finding the scoresheet as Foligno has scored six points in his last eight games. Minnesota is playing four games this week, so there will be plenty of penalties to dish out, along with chances to rack up some points. He is criminally underestimated.

Blocks: D Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (14% included on Yahoo)

Jonas Brodin really helped the Wild to victory on Saturday by scoring a goal and an assist in the third period to help his team out of a 3-1 deficit and into an eventual victory in extra time against the St. Louis Blues . However, consider any offense by Brodin a bonus as the rearguard makes itself fantasy relevant with its ability to get ahead of pucks. Over the past 14 days, Brodins’ 14 blocks are in ninth place in the NHL. The Wild are scheduled to play four games this week, meaning there will be a lot of rubber to step ahead for the 27-year-old.

Goalkeeping: G Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (43% selected on Yahoo)

With goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo sidelined for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Elvis Merzlikins has appeared in seven of the teams’ last eight games. He played very well on this stretch, as he limited the opponent to two goals or less in five of those seven games. In divisions counting the number of saves, expect Merzlikins to be one of the weekly leaders in the category as he has seen 30 or more shots in three of his last four starts and the Blue Jackets the fifth most shots per game in the year. allow any team in the league. Columbus will play four games this week, including a few dates against the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings. The volume hell is likely to see will definitely help your team in the saves category.

