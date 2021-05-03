LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Ireland Interprovincial ODD





LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from the inter-provincial ODD match between Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights. They play against each other for the first time in this season of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD. LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Details: The 2nd In the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD match, Leinster Lightning will face Northern Knights on 4th May at the Pembroke Cricket Ground. This match starts at 3:15 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and Cricket addict website. LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Preview: Leinster Lightning will face Northern Knights for the first time in the second match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD. Leinster Lightning played one game in this season of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, beating North-West Warriors by 6 wickets, while Northern Knights will play their opening game this season. Both teams played five games against each other in recent years, with Leinster Lightning winning four games and Northern Knights only winning one game. LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Weather Report: The temperature on race day is expected to fluctuate around 10C with 57% humidity and 32 km / h wind speed. There is a 61% chance of precipitation during the game. LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Pitch Report: The job at the Pembroke Cricket Ground is balanced on the suits of both, batsmen and bowlers, with both divisions receiving almost equal assistance. Average 1st score innings: 160 Chasing Team Record: 80% of the matches were won while hunting. LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) LLG vs NK Ireland Interprovincial ODD Match 2 Likely XIs: Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (World Cup), Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Jamie Grassi, Barry McCarthy, Kevin OBrien, David OHalloran, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector Bank: Andy Balbirnie, James Newland, Josh Little Northern Knights: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, James Cameron Dow, Ben White Bank: Luke Georgeson LLG vs NK Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tricket Tips: George Dockrell is a right-handed batsman and orthodox spinner with Leinster Lightning’s left arm leading the team. He hit 51 runs and grabbed 2 wickets in the final game against North-West Warriors. Barry McCarthy is a right-handed batsman and right arm medium pacer from Leinster Lightning. He scalped 4 wickets in the last game against North-West Warriors. Kevin Obrien is a right-handed batsman from Leinster Lightning who opens the innings for them. He only runs 10 runs in the last game against North-West Warriors, but can give his team a good start in the next game. Paul Stirling is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Northern Knight. He has hit 4,697 runs and also bagged 43 wickets in his 125-match ODI career. LLG vs NK Ireland Interprovincial ODD Match 2 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Paul Stirling, George Dockrell Vice captain Barry McCarthy, Kevin Obrien Recommended to play XI No.1 for LLG vs NK Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Lorcan Tucker Hitters Paul Stirling (C), Barry McCarthy (VC), James McCollum, Jamie Grassi Allrounders Mark Adair, Kevin Obrien, George Dockrell Bowlers Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase, David Delany Recommended to play XI No.2 for LLG vs NK Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Lorcan Tucker Batsmen Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum Allrounders Mark Adair, Kevin Obrien (VC), George Dockrell (C), Simi Singh Bowlers Graeme McCarter, Peter Chase, David Delany LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Expert Advice: Paul Stirling will be a safe captain for the small leagues here. Kevin Obrien will make a great choice as a captain in the major leagues. Jamie Grassi and Ruhan Pretorius are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. LLG vs NK Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match 2 Likely winners: Leinster Lightning is expected to win this competition.







