Women’s Tennis deserves NCAA Tournament Bid Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS The 11th-ranked Georgia Tech women's tennis team will perform for the 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament this season after receiving a large on-field selection of 64 Monday night. The Yellow Jackets will host one of 16 regionals across the country from May 7-8, welcoming Georgia Southern, North Florida and No. 24 Ole Miss to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. NCAA bracket Tech (18-10, 8-5 ACC) will host the first and second rounds and open the tournament against Georgia Southern on Friday at 2:00 PM. Match times on Friday are 11am and 2pm and the match on Saturday is scheduled at 2pm Georgia Tech comes to the tournament with an overall record of 18-10 after reaching the ACC championships title match. Seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores collected the All-ACC award last week after helping Tech beat Virginia Tech, NC State and Miami on their way to a shot at the ACC title. This is the 10th time that Tech has organized the first and second round action. With the 2020 NCAA tournament canceled due to Covid-19, Tech last appeared in the postseason in 2019 and advanced to second-round action after passing Ohio State. Georgia Southern (19-8, 7-3 Sun Belt) automatically earned a place in the NCAA Championships, winning their first Sun Belt Tournament title with a 4-3 win over South Alabama. The Eagles, on an 11-game win streak, overcame a 3-1 deficit and hit a three-game trio to take the win and take their first NCAA Championships appearance. North Florida (17-7, 8-0 ASUN) was crowned ASUN champion, competing for a 4-2 win over FGCU, to claim their sixth consecutive conference title and ninth in program history. The Osprey have won eight consecutive games competing in the NCAA championships. Ole Miss (11-9, 7-6 SEC) dropped to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC tournament after a strong conference season. The No. 24 rebels are led by four seniors. The competition for the first and second round will take place from May 7-9 at selected campuses and each region has four teams playing in a single elimination format. Beginning with the round of 16, NCAA Championship action will move to the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Florida and will run from May 16-28. The announcement of the NCAA singles and doubles squad will be announced on NCAA.com on Tuesday, May 4.







