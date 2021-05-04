Top Ngee Ann Poly graduate, 48, says learning is not limited by age, Latest Singapore News





It’s never too late to learn and graduate from the best side of your class. Twenty years ago, Ms. Sophia Ho, now 48, co-founded Vintedge, a digital agency that provides digital marketing and professional technical services. Hoping to grow her business, she recently decided to retrain herself. Ms. Ho, who previously earned a degree in visual communications from Temasek Polytechnic, recently told The New Paper, “The competitive landscape in the industry has changed over the years. We need to improve our business strategy to be more sustainable. “I had been learning on the job for the past 18 years and I realized there were gaps in my understanding of business management.” While Ms. Ho has always felt she was not academically inclined, even because she suspected she was suffering from undiagnosed dyslexia, she will graduate from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) next Tuesday with a degree of merit in business practice. NEARLY PERFECT GPA She is the only one to receive the Achieve Group Prize for the most outstanding academic achievement in the cohort. Ms. Ho scored an almost perfect point average of 3.93. The secret behind her most recent academic success? Her 11-year-old son. “Observing him made me realize that learning is natural for people and a result of our curiosity,” said Ms. Ho, reinforcing what she had learned in school by applying it in her business. “Learning and getting good grades are two different things … When I try to understand, grades come naturally. “Learning is not limited by age, it is only limited by mindset. We are unique and full of potential, so always believe that the best is yet to come.” At NP’s graduation for the Class of 2021, which kicked off yesterday, national table tennis champion Tan En Hui, 21, also graduated with a merit diploma in business administration. She received the Activa Media award for best academic achievement in entrepreneurship. Previously she studied at the Singapore Sports School, but she started her journey at NP through the on-going trajectory program, which gave her the flexibility to train and compete without compromising her studies. ASPIRATION She said, “I chose NP for her business course because I aspire to be an entrepreneur.” As a student athlete, she had to be disciplined when it came to studying in competitions. Her efforts have paid off and she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in business management from Singapore Management University. Outside of school, she participated in voluntary efforts to provide welfare packages for the elderly and low-income families. “I think it’s important to give back to the community and not just be on the receiving end.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos