How each of the 49ers 2021 NFL draft picks fit into the overall roster

The 49ers have put together a 2021 NFL Draft class designed to add quality and depth to an already talented roster. The selection of members was fun and filled with fanfare, allowing 49ers who were loyal and the players who were taken to celebrate in style during the three-day event.

That party is over. Now is the time to work.

That will start soon, with the newest 49ers checking in at the team’s rookie minicamp facility next week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff will begin integrating them into the roster and 49ers schedules during that session, before joining veterans already in the offseason schedule.

These design choices have an advantage in establishing themselves on the depth map, as the 49ers didn’t just attract raw talent. They found solid schedule adjustments. That was the case throughout the class, from quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3 overall to Elijah Mitchell at No. 194.

Let’s take a look at all eight draft picks and how they fit the 49ers:

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (No. 3 overall)

How Trey Fits: Lance is a transcendent talent who can do almost anything well. He has a gun arm. It has great mobility and evasive ability inside and outside the pocket. He’s incredibly smart, both at taking in information and making decisions on the field. Lance operated under the middle a lot, which should make his transition to Shanahan’s plan a lot easier. Lance can operate well as a pocket passer, but his athleticism should add dimension to what the 49ers can do offensively and make them incredibly difficult to defend. Exactly when he will join the starting grid remains uncertain given his relative inexperience. Jimmy Garoppolo’s presence also means he won’t be in a rush, allowing him to develop outside of the limelight at a reasonable pace. If Lance is deemed ready, he will step in and lead this team well.

Directly from the source: “When you watch the movie, you see such a real quarterback in every aspect of how he plays. Then you meet and you’re like, ‘Man, this guy doesn’t have to be a quarterback. He could be CEO of. a company. “That’s a huge compliment. It’s really impressive to see what skills he has, how intelligent he is, how he treats himself. Then to know how he compares to all his teammates, you just go to above [to North Dakota State] and watch his teammates talk about him, how they are attracted around him, watch some of them being interviewed on TV. You can tell he will impress a soccer team. He would also impress a business. He will be impressive at whatever he does. Kyle Shanahan

OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (No. 48 in all)

How Aaron fits: Banks is taller than your standard 49ers guard at 6 feet-5 and 325 pounds, but don’t let its size fool you. The man can still move. That will be important in Shanahan’s flight schedule, where guards have to run and make vital blocks in space. Banks likes contact and aggressive play, which should help running backs find space in the 49ers zone rush plan. There is no doubt that he can protect the passer-by, with top skills to form and maintain a pocket. Banks should have a chance to start as a rookie on the Judge Guard, and along with fellow Notre Dame alum Mike McGlinchey down the right flank. That could enable Daniel Brunskill to be a swing man supporting Alex Mack’s center and both guards. If Banks is not quite ready yet, Brunskill can get started without any problems.

Directly from the source: “You have to have certain guys to do some kind of plan that can move well. You don’t want them small. You just want guys who can move well. So you have to be able to do a certain way, like I said be in the club so we want you But once you show that you can move that certain way, we want the biggest man possible Usually it’s hard to get those guys because they are pretty early and we just haven’t been in a situation where we can take a man like that.

“And to be there on the second round and drop him to us where we were picking, we felt he was the mover we wanted. The size and everything was much more of a bonus. the size but it’s the way he plays That’s what I liked the most, his physicality, his behavior, his way of thinking about how he carries himself So I felt really lucky to get a hold of him and I am glad he is a Niner. ”Shanahan

RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State (No. 88 overall)

How Trey Fits: It’s easy to see how Sermon’s skills will work against the 49ers’ hasty attack. Why? The state of Ohio pursued a similar plan. Sermon is a powerful and violent one-cut runner well versed in the zone rush system. He has great speed at close range, with the ability to run around or through defenders with a ball in hand. That’s why the 49ers traded to get him and add the sermon to the receding rotation. He should immediately impress by teaming up with an already talented group that includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Wayne Gallman Jr. and JaMycal Hasty. Sermon is also important to the position’s long-term outlook, with the aforementioned veterans all set to go free next season.