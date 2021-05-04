



UM for 40th time in NCAA men’s tennis tournament against Arizona

NCAA bracket INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of Michigan men’s tennis team earned a grand total bid for the 64-team NCAA tournament on Monday (May 3) and will appear before the 40th NCAA appearance in program history. Michigan (15-4) will face Arizona in the first round at 10:00 am on Friday (May 7) at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. The winner of No. 14 seeds Kentucky and Cleveland State on Saturday (May 8). The winner of the Lexington venue will advance to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where 16 teams will compete for the national title from May 17-22. It will be the fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Wolverines, who were champions of the Big Ten Conference East Division with a 9-1 record and reached the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals before moving to final last weekend champion Illinois fell. Michigan is ranked in all four national polls and has a significant victory over Ohio state. The Wolverines’ four defeats this season were all for teams in the top 25 (Baylor, Illinois, Ohio State). Michigan is led by a three-time All-Big Ten squad Andrew Fenty , the Big Ten Player of the Year 2020 and ITA National Rookie of the Year 2019. The All-Big Ten first team’s triple roster is 16-9 in singles this season, including a record of 13-4 in doubles. Fifty and double partner Mattias Siimar , a second-team All-Big Ten roster, both won All-America honors last year as the No. 2 ranked doubles. In their Michigan career, they have an impressive 40-7 record. Siimar also set a 17-6 singles record this season. Double selection for the first team for all conferences Ondrej Styler is 12-7 in the season, second team choice Patrick Maloney is 9-3, and Nick Beaty adds a 19-4 point.

