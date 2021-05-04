Sports
Coach proud of the girls hockey championship
Regis Jesuit coach Spencer Wagner was probably one of the few people who relaxed a bit when the state field hockey championships went double.
He knew his team could have an advantage, as the game went from 11v11 to a 7v7 situation in the second OT, and the Raiders could use their speed.
Cherry Creek controlled the game for most of regular time, but the Raiders dominated in overtime, achieving a 2-1 double overtime in the April 29 game at the Stutler Bowl.
It was the second state title for Regis (9-1) in the past three years and was the second win over Creek this season when the teams shared two previous games.
It took only 38 seconds in the second extra period for Ellie Johnson to fall in a penalty corner in the middle and bring the ball to Cate Lord, who tipped the match winner.
This is what we’ve been working for and this is great, Johnson said. We have a lot of speed and that translates into our game. So 7-on-7 really helps us.
Lord didn’t have much time before he joined a group of Regis students who started celebrating fans on the field.
We practiced 7-on-7 a few days before, just in case that comes to that, Lord added. We just have really good connections going down, so I think that was in our favor.
Lily Castiglione put Regis ahead 1-0 with 8:13 over in the second period, but Creeks Ella Pratt leveled the game on a penalty stroke in the third period and the teams went into extra time.
I was excited to see what we could do 7-to-7 as we practice it, Wagner said. We looked good. We have a core of very strong players and they practice together. We put those same six players together over and over again. I think that’s one of the reasons 7-to-7 went in our favor.
Wagner admitted that the game was a bit exhausting.
This is more relief to me than a party, he continued. It took a lot to get here. We’ve been quarantined, masked, canceled, and snowing. It has been a lot.
I thought the game was phenomenal, and I thought Creek played phenomenal. Last time we scored four goals against them, but they shut us down and kept us on one goal for 70 minutes until the second extra time. But we’ve trained and prepared for it and prepared for overtime. I couldn’t be prouder.
Cherry Creek finished the shortened COVID season with a 10-2 record.
The hardest part is watching this team progress and be the best team in the state and lose the last game, said Creek coach Clara Detrick-Yee. I told them that there was nothing they could have done but put in one more and that they were absolutely the dominating team in the game.
The first extra time we had 10 really strong players. In 7-vs-7 we just lose strength and certainly speed and speed,
Regis, who won the 2018 state trophy with a 2-1 win over Creek and placed fourth this season, led the Colorado Academy in one of the April 24 semifinals. Castiglione scored two goals in the Raiders’ semifinals, while Lord scored the other for Regis.
Creek, the No. 2 seed, took a 2-1 victory over third-seeded Palmer Ridge. Alexandra Michelotti and Emily Sands had the Bruins goals when Creek reached the national final for the eighth time. It was the school’s first title since a victory over Colorado Academy in 2007.
