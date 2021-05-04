Damion Lee describes the learning curve for Steph Curry’s teammates





The NBA has never seen a shooter like Steph Curry, and it’s hard to think of a player who can score the way the Warriors star can. Because as great as Curry is, it also makes it difficult for new teammates to get used to playing with him. No one in the NBA moves without the ball like Curry. “Gravity is Steph” is very real. It took Kevin Durant time to adjust to playing with Curry in 2016, and Kelly Oubre Jr. faced the same challenge at the start of this season. Damion Lee, who is away from the Warriors because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, has been playing with his brother-in-law since the 2018/19 season and talked about the adjustment period. “Steph is one of the most unique players to ever play in this game,” Lee told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike during NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monday night broadcast. “Not just his ability to shoot and score, but everyone sees how he can influence play from outside the ball. So it’s definitely a learning curve and it takes guys time to really adjust to how he plays, but it it’s just a matter of knowing where you are, knowing what to choose, where to score, where to be effective, and then the transition is a lot easier once you’ve figured that out. “ While Lee watched from home in the Bay Area, Curry put on a show against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in the first half. In 18 first half minutes, Curry dropped 21 points in the game, giving the Warriors a 66-54 lead at half time. In a season where he doesn’t have the guns of years past – Durant has long since disappeared and Klay Thompson is out for a second season in a row – Curry has found new ways to dominate. He started Monday’s game slightly ahead of Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in the race for the scoring title. RELATED: Steph expands on his comments that he deserves an MVP If Curry continues to play as he did in the first half against the Pelicans, one of the most unique players ever could earn his second scoring title five years after capturing his first. Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos