Schenectady Softball Cricket Association pitches are planning to upgrade and maintain Grout Park





SCHENECTADY The Schenectady Softball Cricket Association is proposing to maintain and upgrade Grout Park, but city officials say they want to hear from the two other cricket organizations that use the field for league matches. Councilor Marion Porterfield presented the proposal Monday evening at the meeting of the City Council for Health and Recreation. After the meeting, Porterfield said she hopes the association plan would quell the process of stifling prolonged sparring between the cricket leagues that use the park. Onkar Singh, chairman of the association, made the proposal, but he seemed to be struggling to participate in the online meeting of the councils on Monday evening. A separate hardball cricket league uses the park on Saturdays and a softball cricket league uses it on Sundays, Council chairman John Mootooveren said. At the suggestion of Mayor Gary McCarthy, the committee will investigate the search for formal requests for proposals for the upkeep of the park. Singh’s written plan called for a long-term lease for the association, “the longest-standing cricket league in New York State”, to maintain and transform Grout Park into a state-of-the-art, multi-sport facility available to all residents of Schenectady, with summer camps. The field is in bad shape, he said. A building in Grout Park was locked during the 16-year anniversary of the association and banned from use. It was planned to be renovated and used for meetings. After the meeting, Porterfield explained that the city has a seriously long history of using park and playing cricket in Schenectady. “ She said there is disagreement between the three leagues for the entire nine years she has been on the council. Things have gotten a little smoother at some levels, but there are still things that need to be ironed out, Porterfield said, adding that the city has made improvements to parks elsewhere and has issued leases to organizations to preserve space while agreeing to do so other organizations. Councilor Carmel Patrick asked Porterfield to invite the other two cricket leagues to provide feedback to the council. The mayor asked for clarity about what the association meant by applying for ground lease. McCarthy suggested that a long lease could induce an organization to make major capital improvements or spend larger amounts. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, Schenectady County







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos