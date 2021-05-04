Football season tickets for Houston 2021 are now on sale







American football

5/3/2021 3:40:00 PM Season ticket prices start as low as $ 100 for the 2021 season

HOUSTON Houston fans who want to celebrate this fall and be a part of “75 Years of Houston Athletics” can become new season ticket holders for the upcoming Houston Football season 2021. New subscriptions are now for sale at UHCougars.com/tickets or by calling the Houston Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647). Fans can also call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684) for additional information on ways you can support Houston Football. Season ticket packages include six home games starting at $ 100, including tickets to the 2021 Texas Kickoff game on Sept. 4 against Texas Tech at NRG Stadium. A full map with the breakdown of the season ticket price for 2021 can be found here. Subscription holders receive exclusive Cougar Pride membership benefits year-round, including Cougar Pride priority points, priority access to single match ticket sales, parking tickets, exclusive pre-sale options and priority access to post-season tickets. For Cougar Pride membership benefits, clickhere. In addition to general season ticket prices, University of Houston alumni who have graduated in the past five years (2017-21) can get specially-priced Houston Athletics “Young Alumni” subscriptions from as little as $ 125 ($ 100 ticket / $ 25 Cougar Pride Football per seat). Young Alumni members also receive a 4x Cougar Pride multiplier, and with every Young Alumni ticket including a Cougar Pride Football prize of $ 25 per seat, those season ticket holders receive a parking pass that Varsity Club Level members receive ($ 100 annual donation) received ($ 25×4). All TDECU Stadium subscription prices include Cougar Pride Football per seat. This allows all new football membership holders to become a Cougar Pride member immediately and enjoy all the exclusive benefits and features when purchasing your season tickets. During the 2021 season, UH will celebrate “75 years of athletics in Houston”; and will be marked with special recognitions from champion teams and moments when the Cougars open their home schedule at the TDECU Stadium on Sept. 18 against Grambling. In a conference game this fall, Houston will host the Navy (Sept. 25), ECU (Oct. 23), SMU (Oct. 30), and Memphis (Nov. 19) at the TDECU Stadium. 75 YEARS OF HOUSTON ATHLETICS Early this fall, Houston Athletics will begin a year-long campaign to celebrate “75 Years of Houston Athletics”. With the first full year of the athletics competition beginning in the fall of 1946, UH will honor former student athletes and coaches and celebrate championship moments in the coming year with each of its 17 sponsored athletics programs. STAY CONNECTED Follow up on Houston FootballTwitterandInstagramon @UHCougarFB, and “Like” Houston Cougar Football onFacebook.







