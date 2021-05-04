Is China Building Diplomacy Through Environmental Protection?

A month ago, Beijing celebrated 50 years of table tennis diplomacy with the US. In March, 50 years ago, the 31st World Table Tennis Championships were held in Nagoya, Japan, where China took part again after an absence of two years. American table tennis player Glenn Cowan started a handshake with Chinese Captain Zhuang Zedong, kicking off the groundbreaking ping pong diplomacy that led to President Nixons historic visit to China in 1972.

At the time, relations between China and the Soviet Union deteriorated and the Soviets deployed large numbers of troops along the Chinese border. After the Vietnam War, the US also wanted to take a break. Henry Kissinger, the then US National Security Adviser, downplayed dogmas in favor of practical benefits and was the flag-bearer of the diplomatic effort between the US and China. China has been immensely proud of this diplomatic achievement over the years. To this day, Beijing still considers him an old friend, a diplomat who famous local writer Ko Hung (aka) called the kissing man. This time, China unilaterally commemorated the ping pong diplomacy by inviting Kissinger to take the stage, but unfortunately the Biden administration did not respond.

Last week, Washington invited 40 world leaders to a video conference to discuss climate change. Photos on the internet show the images of Biden and Xi Jinping side by side on the big screen, a spectacle that has not been seen in a long time. Global warming is a major concern for the entire planet and all humanity, regardless of military and territorial issues, and China and the US are the highest carbon-emitting countries in the world.

According to 2018 figures, annual CO2 emissions are 10 billion tons in China and 5.41 billion tons in the US, which is 28% and 15% of the global total, respectively.

There have been endless debates between developed and developing countries about how to share responsibility for environmental protection. The former believe that the latter pursue only their own economic development and ignore the responsibility of the earth; the latter believe that the former started early and after becoming prosperous, they do not allow others to enjoy the resources. If the above annual CO2 emissions figures are calculated on a per capita basis, Saudi Arabia tops the list with 18.48 tons, the US is in fourth place with 16.56 tons and China is down to 13th place with 7.05 tons. It is true that since Xi Jinping came to power, he has drastically increased the priority given to environmental protection. For example, green bond issuance in China rose from modest volume to half of the world’s total issuance in 2016.

Politics aside, China and the US should work together for the sake of the global village, but US national security adviser Jake Sullivan was the first to respond: The US will not see China’s cooperation on climate change as a favor to the Americans. When will the US change its mind?

Statement of Interest: I am the Non-Executive Chairman of Carbon Care Asia Pte Ltd and have also been involved with companies related to the green bond issuance.

(Water Cheung, Senior Principal and CEO for Asia Pacific at StormHarbour Securities)

