Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fights late substitute Alex Morono at UFC Fight Night





Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has a new short-term opponent for his welterweight fight this weekend. The popular UFC veteran will face Alex Morono at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, sources have confirmed to ESPN Monday night. The fight will be the card’s co-main event. Mexican journalist C. Contreras Legaspi first reported the news of the battle. Morono accepts the fight with just five days’ notice. Cerrone’s initial opponent, former JacksonWink MMA teammate Diego Sanchez, was removed from the fight and then released by the UFC last week when Sanchez’s team refused to confirm with the promotion that the fighter was in good health. Cerrone (36-15, 2 NC) has the most wins (23) and finishes (16) in UFC history. The Colorado native, fighting out of New Mexico, last fought in September, a split draw with Niko Price, which was then reversed to a no-contest by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) when Price tested positive for marijuana. Cerrone, 38, is looking for his first win since 2019, a five-game winless trajectory. Morono (18-7, 1 NC) comes after a unanimous decision loss against Anthony Pettis in December. The Texas native has won four of his past six fights. Morono, 30, has a 7-4 (1 NC) record in the UFC.

