Rebel Wilson shares “bad news” about fertility journey
In a heartfelt Instagram post on May 2, Rebel Wilson spoke about her fertility journey and turned to fans for support. “I got some bad news today and had no one to share it with … but I think I should tell someone,” Rebel wrote. For all the women struggling with fertility I feel you. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it doesn’t make sense … but I hope that light is about to shine through all the dark clouds. ‘
During an interview with E! In November, Rebel said she had diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. “I started gaining weight when I was about 20,” she said. ‘I had something called PCOS polycystic ovary syndrome and I gained weight quickly … I like being all sizes. I’m only turning 40, I’m more aware of my health and I’m thinking about starting a family. ‘
As part of its “Year of Health” in 2020, the Pitch perfect star opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs during an Instagram Live on December 1. “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs on the couch, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this, I’m going to get well,’ ‘she said.
While Rebel didn’t go into details about her fertility journey in her May 2 post, followers were quick to show their support for her experience and empathy for her pain. “Remember it’s okay to feel that way,” said one fan. “Sit with our emotions [is] important. I hope one day things quickly work in your favor. Several other users shared their own fertility stories in the comments section, emphasizing that Rebel isn’t alone. 12 percent of women according to the CDC, between 15 and 44 in the United States have trouble conceiving or staying pregnant.
Hours after the first Instagram post went live, Rebel updated her caption and wrote, “*** UPDATE *** just wanted to say that I woke up this morning and read everyone’s friendly messages and stories about their travels and that I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and how I feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone. “
Fertility is unique to each individual and can sometimes bring heartbreaking challenges, but having open conversations about these struggles is important and we wish Rebel the best of luck on her fertility journey.
