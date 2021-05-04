Cricket: Black Caps stars Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel weigh in on Indian Premier League viability after Covid-19 breakout

Black Caps veteran batsman Ross Taylor hopes the right decisions will be made around the virus-stricken Indian Premier League as the country continues to fight the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The glamorous Twenty20 club competition was thrown into the air last night with two players in the Kolkata Knight Riders – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the coronavirus. The team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore was subsequently postponed.

The Knight Riders are coached by former Black Cap Brendon McCullum and include current New Zealand internationals Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson. Players and staff have been placed in isolation and entered into a daily testing routine.

Speaking at the Black Caps training base in Lincoln, Taylor notices the plight in India and feels for their people.

“You see all the footage on TV and things have escalated very quickly,” he said.

“I’ve been there many times before they are lovely people and they love their cricket but this cricket is an afterthought and hopefully they can get on top of this coronavirus as soon as possible and live a normal life again. It’s pretty disappointing. and wish them all the best.

“New Zealand cricket and the Players Association are in regular contact with the players there. I’m sure they are all in slightly different boats in terms of what they fit into and how they feel, but I’m sure no matter what. the right decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks. “

Taylor says he has kept in touch with players and coaches in India. “They are all in different bubbles and each team is slightly different.”

Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor has been in regular contact with New Zealand players and staff in the IPL. Photo / photo sport

Black Caps spider bowler Ajaz Patel, who is also at training camp in Lincoln, says he personally knows many people in India who are navigating a rough time.

“The situation is not that great. Being in New Zealand we are quite sheltered from it and we also know that many friends and family go through Ramadan there, while it is certainly not an easy time for the people of India and I hope it gets better pretty soon, ”he says.

Related articles

“You just feel so helpless on the other side of the world, there’s really not much you can do.”

Regarding whether the IPL will go ahead or be called off, Patel says he is on the fence.

“It is a choice made by the BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] and what they think is necessary and how they should go about it. As players, we just have to go with what it is and what we’re comfortable with. If I was in that situation whether I would play or not … I can’t really tell you.

“I hope it brings some joy to some people if it brings a little joy, why not.”

Spinner Ajaz Patel during Blacks Caps training at Lincoln. Photo / photo sport

The IPL released a statement following the outbreak confirming that Knight Riders’ medical team is in constant contact with the two affected players and identifies close and loose contacts from the two cases.

NZ Cricket said it is working with the IPL and is closely monitoring the situation.

“We will continue to work with our members who play in the IPL in a somewhat fluid situation,” a NZ Cricket spokesperson told the Herald.

“Obviously the conditions they are in have changed a bit yesterday with some local players and support staff getting Covid into the bubble.

“No one has asked to come home yet, but we will continue to monitor developments.”

Taylor says he has been fully vaccinated ahead of their two Tests to England and the World Test Championship final against India in Southampton next month. He added that their journey could still be affected by the virus that is found all over the world.

“It’s an evolving beast, it’s changing all the time and the UK could change while we’re over there. You don’t want to think about it too much, it is what it is and you just have to deal with what’s in front of you. are quite comfortable with the players being looked after abroad as much as possible and New Zealand cricket and the Players Association have the best for us in the coming weeks and months. “

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Taylor has grade 1 muscle tone on his left calf after an MRI scan yesterday.

Taylor sustained the injury on the first day of the camp in Lincoln yesterday and will stay with the team for the next few days to recover the knockout.

“There’s a lot of important cricket coming up, the best thing to do is get to the bottom of what it really is. Glad I got the MRI yesterday,” he says.

“I’ve gotten a little acupuncture which has probably made it worse than before, but I’m comfortable.”