Sports
Bay football does not take spring training for granted
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Since spring training was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Bay High football team is grateful to be back this year.
“It all starts in practice, if you do well in practice, you do well in the game,” said KT McManigal, Bay’s high footballer.
The Tornadoes have really changed things for the program over the past season, going from a 2-8 record in 2019 to a 5-3 record with a trip to the playoffs last year.
The players want to build on that foundation this year, so these spring practices are crucial to them.
“The difference with spring and fall is that spring is really the beginning of the season, so you have to take it as seriously as fall, whatever you do in spring, you are going to do that in the fall,” Bay quarterback Will Smiley said.
The players are confident in what they can do this season as this group of Tornado’s is made up of many up and coming juniors who have been playing together for a while.
“One of the reasons I say that is that we have the same team, we have some new people here, but I just feel like this season is going to be the season,” said Smiley.
The Tornados also felt a little extra motivated in practice this week after seeing Bay High alum Janarius Robinson be called up in Saturday’s NFL Draft by the Vikings in the fourth round.
“Seeing him being called was a dream come true, not just for him but for us, that doesn’t happen very often for us here and not just to let us know that we are doing as much work as he is doing on it level, ”said Smiley.
The team does not shy away from challenges this season. They have a tough schedule in the fall and it’s no different in the spring, as they’ll be taking on Arnold and Mosley in a jamboree in a few weeks.
“It’s a tough night, but to find out where we stand as a program, we need that challenge. We were lucky to have some wins over Arnold last year, lost to Mosley, but I think that’s the benchmark for everyone here, ”said Bay head coach Keith Bland. “Mosley is a much larger school, twice our size, but their program has been successful in the past. So if we want to measure where we are and where we need to be, we have to play tougher competition. ”
In practice, tougher competition means a lot of hard work, but the Tornado’s are prepared for that.
“What people need to know this year is that we are not playing. We’ve been through a little over the years, but this year is when we’ve put it all into practice: it’s all or nothing this year, ”said McManigal.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]