Bay football does not take spring training for granted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Since spring training was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Bay High football team is grateful to be back this year.

“It all starts in practice, if you do well in practice, you do well in the game,” said KT McManigal, Bay’s high footballer.

The Tornadoes have really changed things for the program over the past season, going from a 2-8 record in 2019 to a 5-3 record with a trip to the playoffs last year.

The players want to build on that foundation this year, so these spring practices are crucial to them.

“The difference with spring and fall is that spring is really the beginning of the season, so you have to take it as seriously as fall, whatever you do in spring, you are going to do that in the fall,” Bay quarterback Will Smiley said.

The players are confident in what they can do this season as this group of Tornado’s is made up of many up and coming juniors who have been playing together for a while.

“One of the reasons I say that is that we have the same team, we have some new people here, but I just feel like this season is going to be the season,” said Smiley.

The Tornados also felt a little extra motivated in practice this week after seeing Bay High alum Janarius Robinson be called up in Saturday’s NFL Draft by the Vikings in the fourth round.

“Seeing him being called was a dream come true, not just for him but for us, that doesn’t happen very often for us here and not just to let us know that we are doing as much work as he is doing on it level, ”said Smiley.

The team does not shy away from challenges this season. They have a tough schedule in the fall and it’s no different in the spring, as they’ll be taking on Arnold and Mosley in a jamboree in a few weeks.

“It’s a tough night, but to find out where we stand as a program, we need that challenge. We were lucky to have some wins over Arnold last year, lost to Mosley, but I think that’s the benchmark for everyone here, ”said Bay head coach Keith Bland. “Mosley is a much larger school, twice our size, but their program has been successful in the past. So if we want to measure where we are and where we need to be, we have to play tougher competition. ”

In practice, tougher competition means a lot of hard work, but the Tornado’s are prepared for that.

“What people need to know this year is that we are not playing. We’ve been through a little over the years, but this year is when we’ve put it all into practice: it’s all or nothing this year, ”said McManigal.