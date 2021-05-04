Phoenixville wins the PAC Boys Tennis Championship – PA Prep Live





Boys Tennis The Phoenixville boys tennis team took the Pioneer Athletic Conference team championship on Monday with a 7-0 win over Norristown. The 11-0 league finish completes Phantom’s league-best 25th team title and the first outright crown since 2012. Phoenixville shared the title with Methacton and Spring-Ford in 2018. Only two games were contested against understaffed Norristown. Josh Starczewski and Nico Rambla were direct winners at Nos. 1 and 2 singles respectively, while all other matches were forfeited in favor of the Phantoms. The Phantoms did not drop a double play throughout the regular season. Phoenixville 7, Norristown 0 Singles: Josh Starczewski (Px) beats. Jose Ortiz Flores 6-2, 6-2; Nico Rambla (Px) def. Leo Flores Chavez 6-2, 6-1; David Clipper (Px) won by forfeiture. Doubles: Anthony DeLuca / Oliver Gordon (Px) won by forfeiture; Dylan Gheris / Dylan Eliasson (Px) won with forfeiture; Gavin Perillo / Brendan Flick (Px) won by forfeiture; Luca Eaton / Brandon Benkler (Px) won with forfeiture. Boys Lacrosse Perkiomen Valley 18, Phoenixville 5 Highlights: Seniors Sam Nice and Riley Milligan hat-tricks and Jack Scaliti had two goals and two assists as Perkiomen Valley improved to 9-0 in the PAC, a win away from winning the first conference championship. Matt Farrington, Dane Hagen, Dillon Kane and Luke Cichetti also scored multiple goals for the Vikings. Bryan Maguire scored three goals for the Phantoms. PV could sound at home on Wednesday when it hosts Interboro. Perkiomen Valley 5 6 5 2 18

Phoenixville 0 2 2 1 5

Perkiomen Valley: Jack Scaliti 2g 2a, Matt Farrington 2g 1a, Dane Hagen 2g, Sam Nice 3g, Dillon Kane 2g 1a, Aidan McCabe 1g, Riley Milligan 3g, Brad Curci 2a, Jacob Beaudoin 1g, Thomas Carroll 1a, Luke CiChetti 2g, Shea Fusco 1a. Faceoffs: Dallas Pulliam 9/9, Colin Delo 8/9, Noah Delo 6/7. Goalkeeper: Jacob Klosinski 4 saves

Phoenixville: Bryan Maguire 3g, Ryan Gilleland 2g 1a Boyertown 18, Pottsgrove 9 Highlights: Luke Heimbach (5 goals, 3 assists) and Aidan McFalls (4 goals, 4 assists) each had a hand in eight goals in the Falcons’ Bears takedown. Justin Wescoat had five goals and an assist to carry Pottsgrove. Boyertown: Aidan McFalls 4g 4a, Lane Yergey 2g, Luke Heimbach 5g 3a, Jonathan Mayan 3g, Adam Gallagher 2g 1a, Zach Kuhar 2g 1a, Tristian Reynolds 1a, Mason Barndt 1a, Jack Christman 1a

Pottsgrove: Tyler Kaufman 2g 1a, Justin Wescoat 5g 1a, Rylee Howard 1g, Max Nesson 1g Lacrosse for girls Upper Perkiomen 16, Pottstown 8 Highlights: Marykate Sitko scored six goals and Abby Davidheiser added four for the victorious Tribe in a PAC Frontier win on Monday.

Destri Roye played for Pottstown with four scores. Upper Perkiomen 11 5 16

Pottstown 4 4 8

Upper Perkiomen: Marykate Sitko 6G, 2A, 12DC, 1CT, Abby Davidheiser 4G, 1A, Payton Bettys 3G, 1A, 3GB, 1CT, Lindsay Bieler 2G, 2A, 2GB, 1CT, Abby Orsini 1G, 1A; Makenzie Bettys 6 saves

Pottstown: Destri Roye 4G, Jocelyn Malouulu 1G, Taetum Robbins 1G, Brynn Mclune 1G, Daishawna Dean 14 saves







