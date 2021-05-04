Nuggets vs. Lakers – Game Recap – May 3, 2021





LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis scored 25 points and had key plays at both ends of the floor in the last minute when the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers broke a three-game loss streak with a 93-89 win over the Denver Nuggets Monday night. The Lakers led 14 points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Nuggets rallied in 89-87 late. Davis hit a jumper by 41.8 seconds to give the Lakers a four-point lead. Nikola Jokic hit a few free throws to cut it in half, but Talen Horton-Tucker hit a reverse lay-up with 15.1 seconds left to take the advantage to 93-89. After a time-out in Denver, Davis blocked Facundo Campazzo’s 3-point attempt to end hopes for a Nuggets’ comeback and end their five-game winning streak. The Lakers who lost six of their last seven won without two major pieces. LeBron James did not play back-to-back in the second game after ankle pain during the fourth quarter of Sunday loss in Toronto. Dennis Schrder will be absent more than a week after entering the NBA health and safety protocol. Jokic led the Nuggets by 32 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 19. Los Angeles was up five at the start of the fourth quarter when the period started with a 13-4 run with Wesley Matthews leading the way with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Nuggets were down 87-73 with 6:09 left when they rallied for 14-2. Porter Jr. had nine points, including a running lay-up to get them into a basket with 1:37 left, and Jokic provided the other five. The Nuggets were leading most of the first half, but the Lakers ended the second quarter with a run of 11-3, including six points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, to go into half-time with a 45-42 lead. A few free throws from Jokic gave the Nuggets a 56-55 lead in the middle of the third quarter when the Lakers responded with a 9-2 spurt to go up six. TIP INS Nuggets: G PJ Dozier was injured early in the fourth quarter. He was taken to the locker room with a tight left hip and did not return. … With the loss of Portland, Denver is confident that it will finish in the top six in the conference and will not have to worry about the Play-In Tournament. … JaVale McGee received his 2020 NBA champion ring from the Lakers for the game. McGee signed with Cleveland during the off-season and was traded to Denver on March 25. This was his first trip back to Staples Center this season. He had eight of his 10 points in the second quarter. Lakers: Marc Gasol, who had not played in two of the past three games, came in the second half and played 17 minutes. He had 10 points with all three field goals coming from the perimeter. … Alex Caruso started for the second game in a row, scoring 11 points. NEXT ONE Nuggets: Host the Knicks on Wednesdays. Lakers: Will be the visiting team against the Clippers at Staples Center on Thursday. ——

