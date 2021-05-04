It’s pretty scary: Aussie cricketers gym partner gets COVID-19

Australian cricketers Ben Cutting and Pat Cummins sit in their hotel room awaiting test results after two of their Kolkata Knight Riders teammates are given COVID-19.

Knight Riders’ bowlers Varun Chakravarty and Sandeep Warrier tested positive on Sunday, postponing their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has banned citizens entering Australia from India, but has brushed aside claims made by test cricket opener Michael Slater that he has blood on his hands.

Stekvrouw, Erin Holland, who is a presenter on Channel 7, spoke on the radio about the unfolding situation in India – which overshadowed 400,000 new daily cases over the weekend.

I think the prime minister did what he thought he should do. It’s really disturbing, absolutely, and now I’m dealing with this personally, but I think I can see both sides of the fence, Holland told 2Days The Morning Crew.

If there was a clearly correct answer, I think we’ll make it.

Holland, who will be appearing in the upcoming season of SAS Australia, said her husband woke up to a text message confirming that a teammate he regularly trains with at the gym had tested positive.

The way it currently works is that the playing elf has a different work schedule than the rest of the guys in the squad and unfortunately someone from the playing elf and the rest of the squad have both tested positive so there’s a real chance that Ben and the rest of the boys have been exposed, Holland said.

They are currently in full confinement in the bubble in their hotel rooms in India, waiting to hear if their latest tests come back positive or negative. It’s pretty scary.

A guy he goes to the gym with quite regularly is one of those who tested positive, so he’s a little nervous, waiting.

There is a lot of panic among the guys, which you can fully appreciate, but in the same vein they chose to go there, they knew the risk.

Morrison has stood behind Australians in India, doctors and human rights groups after the government threatened people who would evade the ban with jail time and fines.

Morrison appeared on Channel 7s Sunrise on Tuesday morning telling cricketers and cricket commentators like Slater to be patient and understanding.

I ask them (cricketers and commentators), like the many Australians currently in India, to be patient and understanding, that’s what I ask, I ask them to be patient like everyone else, Morrison said.

Scott Morrison has dismissed claims made by Michael Slater (R). Credit: Getty

I must emphasize that it is a 14 day break, but also if people who have been in other places outside of India for 14 days, they can return home at this time.

So this is a two week break, this is not a permanent break, it is not a four month block. What we’re trying to do here is make sure Australia doesn’t get a third wave of COVID nationwide.

That would hurt our economy, hurt interests, and as we saw in Victoria, we saw hundreds of people killed in the second wave. That’s what we tried to avoid here.

None of the decisions are that simple, but you should be able to make them based on the best possible advice. The decision was very clearly recommended by our Chief Medical Officer that it was proportionate to the risk we saw.

The prime minister also said the rapid escalation of cases coming from India is putting enormous pressure on the quarantine regime, but denied that it showed the weakness of the system.

Morrison has committed to constantly reviewing the travel break through May 15.

