Oklahoma Football: 2022 NFL Draft Buzz for Spencer Rattler, Adrian Ealy Signs with Ravens & More!
Happy Monday, friends and fans!
With the 2021 NFL Draft Now in the books, the talk has started to shift to the stars of next year’s design. For Oklahoma Sooner’s third-year QB Spencer Rattler, Hell is eligible to run for the league next this upcoming college football season. If he has the kind of campaign most OU fans expect from him, he’s probably one of the few players who is highly considered for the # 1 overall pick.
Even though it’s literally been a year away, it’s never too early to look down the road trying to predict who’s going where. In front of Derrik Klassen of NBC Sports Edge, Rattler will join the likes of Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as OU QBs to be chosen first overall in the design.
According to Draft cables Luke Easterling, Rattler is expected to become the second signal caller and the second overall choice in 2022, while CBS Sports Ryan Wilson also sees Spencer as the number 2 QB, but still drops a bit further to the number 8 spot.
Of course, nothing is certain until draft night, and a lot can and will happen that will affect how it all shakes up over the next 12 months. Plus, Rattler is still yet to officially declare, and while that seems like the most likely scenario right now, I assume it’s not a guarantee.
Now to this week’s Hot Links Monday edition! Adrian Ealy signs with Baltimore, OU claims the 2021 Bedlam baseball series, the racing world mourns the loss of a very best and more.
- With five Sooners being called up this weekend, Oklahoma is expanding the country’s best streak of having at least four players to 14 consecutive years. During that period, a total of 71 OU players were selected, including 10 in the first round. Boomer!
- Spencer Rattler is eligible to apply for the 2022 NFL Draft if he chooses to follow the upcoming college season, and if he does just that, he could very well be the top-rated quarterback in class, according to Pro Football Focus.
Highest Rated QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft Class
1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma – 92.5
2. Grayson McCall, Coastal – 92.4
3. Sam Howell, UNC – 92.3
4. D’Eriq King, Miami – 90.6
5. Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 90.5 pic.twitter.com/2ur33lQEt4
PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 3, 2021
- In case you missed it, the former OU OL Adrian Ealy has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. In the coming months, Hell will compete with other UDFAs for either a spot on the 2021 practice squad or a spot on the active 53-man roster. SI Sooners John Hoover has more. Good luck, Adrian!
- In the midst of an up-and-down season, Oklahoma Baseball (22-20, 6-9) nearly won No. 18 Cowboys of the State of Oklahoma this weekend. On Friday at Stillwater, the Sooners beat OSU 16-2, then that performance was followed by a spicy 5-3 win at Norman on Saturday to reach the series. On Sunday, the two rivals met again at L. Dale Mitchell Park and competed for 12 innings before the Pokes were able to take an 8-7 victory. Overall, it was a successful Bedlam series for Skip Johnsons selection.
- The OU men’s basketball program is on Monday announced the signings of the four transfer players it acquired since the end of the 2020-21 season. Sooner Nation can now officially welcome senior forward Ethan Chargois (SMU), senior security guard Jordan Goldwire (Duke), senior forward Tanner Groves and his brother, junior forward Jacob Groves (Eastern Washington). There are two spots left, so stay tuned.
RIP to a LEGEND.
Today, the racing world is mourning the death of three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Bobby Unser. He was the total package – adored by fans, funny and charming, and a true champion.
An icon, always remembered.
Godspeed, racer.
Read: https://t.co/uHzQuFbXj0 pic.twitter.com/YGEMMdfC6p
NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 3, 2021
Follow up on Crimson & Cream Machine Twitter!
