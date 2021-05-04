Indian Premier League: 2021 League Suspended Due To Country Coronavirus Outbreak | Cricket News





The number of new coronavirus infections in India passed 20 million on Tuesday with 357,229 new cases reported in the past 24 hours; The regular season of the IPL would end on May 23 with qualifiers and eliminators to follow for the final on May 30







The regular season of the IPL would end on May 23 The 2021 Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to concerns about the levels of coronavirus in the country. The number of new coronavirus infections in India passed more than 20 million on Tuesday, with 357,229 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, putting even more strain on the already overwhelmed health system. The regular season would end on May 23 with qualifiers and eliminators to follow for the final on May 30. UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have unanimously decided at an emergency meeting to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect. Details – https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021 “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided at an emergency meeting to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect,” an IPL statement said. “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and other participants involved in the organization of the IPL. This decision was made with the safety, health and wellbeing of all stakeholders in mind. “These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheerfulness, it is imperative that the tournament be suspended now and that everyone returns to their family and loved ones in these difficult times.” Mumbai Indians were scheduled to play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, in what would have been the 31st game of a scheduled 60, but Sunrisers became the third franchise to reportedly bring a positive Covid-19 case back to their staff just hours before the scheduled start . . 3:18 Former English batsman Rob Key says that the Indian Premier League’s schedule shutting down was inevitable given the coronavirus situation in the country. Former English batsman Rob Key says that the Indian Premier League’s schedule shutting down was inevitable given the coronavirus situation in the country. Two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders and two from the Chennai Super Kings backroom team also tested positive over the weekend, leading to forced quarantine and postponed matches. Three Australian cricketers – Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye – had already cut off their IPL season to go home, while Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had taken a break to spend time with his family. A contingent of 11 English players – including captain Eoin Morgan – entered the tournament, with the ECB saying earlier on Tuesday that it leaves decisions about continued participation up to each individual. The English Jos Buttler had been in impressive form for the Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, who are members of the England Test squad, faced the possibility of missing England’s five-day streak against New Zealand in early June, but the IPL’s postponement would be make them available. The IPL statement continued, “The BCCI will make every effort to ensure safe and secure passage for all participants in IPL 2021. “The BCCI would like to thank all health professionals, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all service providers who have done their best to organize IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.” Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran are the other English players at the tournament.







