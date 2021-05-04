Under PCB’s new parent policy, male cricketers will be given 30 days of paid leave





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced its parental support policy to motivate and defend professional cricket players on their journey to parenthood. Under the newly introduced policy, female and male players have been given different rights to exercise during pregnancy and at the birth of their child respectively. Included in the policy is the option for female cricketers to transition to a non-playing role until the start of their maternity leave prior to the birth of their child. Female cricket players are also entitled to take up to 12 months of paid maternity leave and are guaranteed a contract extension for the following year, in accordance with their existing contractual arrangements, as the PCB believes a player has the right to continue the game at a professional level. should not be constrained because of their pregnancy or responsibilities as a new parent. At the end of the maternity leave, the player is reintegrated into cricket activities and adequate medical and physical support is provided with regard to their postpartum rehabilitation. Likewise, if a female player is required to travel for cricket activities, the PCB will support the player by allowing her to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in the care of her infant child, taking the travel and accommodation costs are shared. for a bit. Male cricketers, who are prospective or new fathers, are also entitled to up to 30 days of fully paid leave, which must be taken within 56 days of the birth of their child, as part of the paternity rights under the policy.

