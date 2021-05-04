Flag football powerhouse Robinson went back to the state

The TAMPA Robinsons flag football team once again looks like an unstoppable force.
The Knights who have won four consecutive Class A state titles and five of the past six fully demonstrated their dominance Monday night in a 34-0 win over Lecanto in a regional final, a match that favors the Knights midway through the first quarter. waved. .
That’s when senior Bella Dolce reeled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sydney Stout. In the next 18 minutes, the Knights scored on touchdown passes to sophomore Katejion Robinson (22 meters), Jaylen Stasio (49 meters) and Robinson (2 meters) again.
At half time Robinson (20-0) had a 27-0 lead over Lecanto (14-2) and the confidence of the Knights overflowed.
We feel some nerves before every game, but we also feel confident, said Stout, who raised her total touchdown passes this season to a record 102 for one season on Monday. We feel confident because we feel so prepared. We feel prepared for anything.
When the second half opened, the Knights promptly put the game away with a sharp drive that ended with a 2-yard pass to Robinson.
This year it feels so good to step in and perform, said Robinson, who played last season on the Knights junior varsity, which ended after just four games due to the pandemic. This all feels so good.
Stout said she really appreciated the opportunity to finish this season.
We lost many talented seniors (10) from last season, which unfortunately was cut short, Stout said. We felt that something had been taken from us last year. A lot of people thought that after losing all those great players from last year, we couldn’t get that strong anymore. And that just made us more determined. I think that determination has made this team better.
None of this was lost to Robinson coach Josh Saunders, who built the Robinson flag football program from the ground up and coached five different quarterbacks for state titles.
Stout would make six.
I feel ready, she said. It’s a great feeling.
Robinson will play in the seventh semifinal in a row this year at Jacksonville Mandarin High School on Friday against Miami Edison, which defeated Miami Monsignor Pace 12-0 on Monday. Newsome also continues in Class 2A after a 20-19 win over Bloomingdale. The Wolves will face Navarre, a 19-13 winner over Spruce Creek.
