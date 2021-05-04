Tennis-Budapest removed from hosting Billie Jean King Cup Finals, ITF confirms





By Martyn Herman LONDON (Reuters) The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is looking for a new host city for this year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals following the end of its agreement with Budapest. A source within the ITF confirmed to Reuters that the revamped 12-country women’s team competition, formerly known as the Fed Cup, would no longer take place at the Laszlo Papp Arena, having been postponed twice due to COVID-19. ITF president Dave Haggerty confirmed the decision on Tuesday. We have worked closely with the Hungarian Government and the Hungarian Tennis Association (HTA) to review all viable options to reschedule this year’s final, said Haggerty, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). After working together in good faith over the past year, we were surprised and disappointed to learn that the HTA no longer considers it possible to hold the event in Budapest. Given the timing, the ITF has no choice but to terminate the hosting agreement with Hungary and explore an alternative solution. The ITF received a letter from the Hungarian Tennis Association (HTA) on April 22 stating that it was no longer feasible to host the final, citing security reasons. The Fed Cup, sponsored by BNP Paribas, was revamped in 2019, with Budapest winning the right to host the final, but last April’s first edition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for last month but was postponed again for health reasons. No new date had been agreed. The ITF is determined that the match continues, saying they had little choice but to terminate the Budapest agreement and seek a new host. Several other cities had bid together with Budapest in the initial process and could be alternatives, but it will be a huge challenge to organize such a complex event in the short term. The ITF will do everything it can for the sport, the players, the countries and the fans to ensure that this milestone in tennis and women’s sports is met as soon as possible, Haggerty said. In the HTA letter, seen by Reuters, they said the emergence of new COVID-19 variants meant they could not safely host the week-long event with 60 athletes plus coaches and support staff. The letter also stated that the original contract signed in 2019 needed to be carefully scrutinized so that the competition funded by Hungarian taxpayers could be closed with minimal losses. France, Russia, Hungary, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, the United States, Spain, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland have qualified for the final. Budapest was announced as the host in 2019 when the Fed Cup was converted into a World Cup or tennis format, culminating in 12 countries competing for the title for over a week. The total prize pool is comparable to the men’s Davis Cup with a pot of $ 18 million in which $ 12 million goes to the players and $ 6 million to the national federations. It was renamed the Billie Jean King Cup last year in honor of the 12-time US Grand Slam champion and women’s tennis pioneer who was part of the winning team at the inaugural Fed Cup in London in 1963. (Report by Martyn Herman; edited by Christian Radnedge)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos