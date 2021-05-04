Weikert insists he can remove deputy president while the ITTF feud continues

Thomas Weikert, the president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has insisted that he is right in claiming that he can appoint and dismiss the vice president.

The dispute at the top of the ITTF has continued this week amid claims and counterclaims following the publication of a preliminary injunction from the ITTF tribunal regarding Weikerts’ decision to dismiss Mohamed Al-Mohannadi as vice president in February.

Weikert brought the ITTF Executive Committee to the Tribunal after the body restored Al-Mohannadi as vice president a month later.

The Tribunal rejected Weikert’s request for injunction last week after the three-man panel suggested that his challenge was unlikely to succeed because individual members of the Executive Committee were appointed as a legal entity rather than the Executive Committee.

The Tribunal held that this would make a decision “unenforceable.”

The Tribunal also said that Weikert had not been able to “sufficiently prove or even claim that the contested decision poses a risk of irreparable harm” to his work and credibility as the ITTF President.

However, the Tribunal noted that the Executive Committee “ appears to have made a decision that falls within the exclusive competence of the ITTF President – appointing or replacing the Vice President of the ITTF, adding that it “ considers that the plaintiff is eligible for appeal in the present case. “

Weikert had emphasized this part of the verdict in his statement to the National Associations, claiming that the Tribunal had “confirmed beyond any doubt” that he “had acted in accordance with my rights as ITTF Chairman, as stipulated in the ITTF Constitution. “

The ITTF president confirmed his intention to go ahead with the appointment of a new vice president.

A separate letter has been published by ITTF Secretary General Raul Calin, along with the full publication of the Tribunal’s decision.

Calin contested Weikert’s interpretation of the verdict, writing to national associations that “nowhere in the ITTF Tribunal Order did it say that Mr. Weikert’s decision to remove Mr. Al-Mohannadi was correct”.

The Secretary General of the ITTF said the Tribunal was trying to determine “ whether or not there was jurisdiction or status in the plaintiff’s request for interim relief, ” adding that “ there are no legal or factual orders or binding decisions with regard to both parties’ actions “.

Weikert has now opposed Calins’s letter, claiming the information was “false.”

“Please note that this press release from the Executive Committee was not coordinated with me, nor approved by all members,” Weikert wrote in a letter.

“I only heard about the wording 15 minutes before it was sent, despite my request to notify me of any messages or other actions to be taken by the Executive Committee.

“I am confident that the associations of the ITTF and all their officials will not be confused by an abundance of letters and papers sent by the Secretary General or the Executive Committee.

“It is remarkable that this document has not been signed by any member of the Executive Committee.

The fact remains, however, that the Independent Tribunal of the ITTF chaired by independent lawyers Jorge Ibarrola from Switzerland, Morenike Obi Farinde from Nigeria and Anna Smirnova from Russia have determined that it is the exclusive right of the ITTF President to appoint and also dismiss the Vice President and that the replacement of Mr Khalil Al-Mohannadi as deputy has been made in accordance with constitution and is valid. “

Al-Mohannadi’s first removal followed a breakdown in the relationship between the Qatari official and Weikert.

Weikert alleged that he removed Al-Mohannadi shortly after receiving a letter in which the Qatari official reportedly wrote that “I have noticed in recent months that you mainly only bring conflicts and problems to the ITTF”.

Weikert said that “agreement on strategic goals and mutual trust are the preconditions for effective cooperation between president and deputy,” but the letter had led him to conclude that “unity no longer existed”.

The ITTF president also cited allegations from Swiss Table Tennis, who accused Al-Mohannadi of misleading the organization and suggested that he should not have been able to run for the role of ITTF Vice President due to ties with an equipment supplier.

Al-Mohannadi has rejected these claims and his legal representatives have written to Weikert asking for an apology for what they claim to be “baseless” allegations against the Qatari official.

A separate case from the ITTF Tribunal is expected to rule on the allegations against Al-Mohannadi.

Petra Srling takes on Thomas Weikert for the ITTF chairmanship Svenska Bordtennisfoerbundet

Al-Mohannadis’ removal led to the ITTF Executive Committee re-hiring the official, stating that Weikert had lost their “confidence, trust and support”.

The deputy presidency dispute marked the resurgence of tension at the ITTF after Al-Mohannadi and executive vice president for finance Petra Srling wrote a joint letter criticizing Weikert last May.

The ITTF officials questioned his ability to lead the ITTF and expressed their wish to see a new president elected in 2021.

Srling announced her intention to run for the ITTF presidency earlier this month, with the chairman of the Swedish Table Tennis Federation pledging to unite the governing body.

Srling was elected to the board of directors of the Swedish National Olympic Committee last week, with the ITTF noting that her candidacy received overwhelming support as she claimed all 42 votes offered.

A possible bid for Al-Mohannadi’s ITTF presidency has been raised, with the Qatari official running in the 2017 elections before withdrawing to support Weikert.

The ITTF presidential election is scheduled for September 18 at the annual general meeting of the organization.