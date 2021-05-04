Watch the All-Metro Boys Basketball Team for 2020-2021 Season | Prep Sports





ALL-METRO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM EXCELLENT PLAYER EVERYONE WANTS Bonnabel The 6-foot-8 District 8-5A MVP posted a double-double in every game this season, averaging 23.8 points and 15.1 rebounds with 3.9 blocks for a team advancing to Class 5A- quarter final. He is a Louisiana Tech signer. FIRST TEAM BENNIE AMOS LB Landry The marksman senior averaged 21 points for a team that reached the quarter finals of Class 4A. He was named District 10-4A MVP. LORENZO CALDWELL Slidell The District 6-5A MVP averaged 14.5 points and nearly eight rebounds with nine double doubles in 30 games. NASIR DEGRUY St. Augustine The District 9-5A MVP averaged 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, and he was named Outstanding Player for the Division I title game. DORIAN FINISTER Carver The junior averaged 13.6 points, seven rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks for a team that reached the Class 4A title game. ALEX HAMMOND McMain The junior averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds and five assists, and was named Outstanding Player for the Class 4A title game. CLAUDELL HARRIS JR. Hahnville The District 7-5A MVP is a Charleston Southern signer who averaged 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Class 5A semifinalist. LEONARD JACKSON From the Chamber The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 17.8 points and four rebounds for a team that lost to eventual Division II champions University High in the playoffs. ALEXZAYE JOHNSON Helen Cox The junior scored an average of 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.9 steals. KURT LaBEAUD Crescent City The senior averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Division IV state champion. GAGE LARVADAIN Riverside The senior averaged 27.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, five assists, and 3.5 steals, and had plans to move to Southeastern Louisiana for football and basketball. CHRIS LOCKETT JR. New man The sophomore averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for second place in Division III. KYRAN RATLIFF Booker T. Washington The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks for a team that lost four to eventual champion Madison Prep in a quarter-final match. JAMOND VINCENT LB Landry The signed UNO averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for a team that reached the Class 4A quarter finals. SOLOMON WASHINGTON Carver The 6-foot-7 junior District 11-4A MVP averaged 13.3 points, 11.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 steals, and 3.9 blocks for a team that reached the 4A title game. COACH OF THE YEAR Steven Kelly McMain Kelly won a Class 4A state championship for four seasons after taking over a schedule that went 1-23 the previous season. He created a program that runs as deep as any other in the metropolitan area. Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission







