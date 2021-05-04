Tigers are the team to beat for the Georgia Bulldogs transfer





LSU football could be the benefactor of a Georgia Bulldogs player’s decision to enter the transfer portal. Georgia Safety Major Burns, a Baton Rouge resident, hit the NCAA transfer portal this week. Burns, who was rated a four-star defense back (No. 13 security in the country) during the 2020 recruitment cycle, was committed to the Tigers for six months before LSU was forced to move in a different direction because the numbers didn’t work. The Louisiana resident then signed with Georgia eight days after the “release” of the LSU. Major Burns could still play for LSU football Shea Dixon, covering LSU for 247Sports, reported on Monday that LSU is the “team to beat” for Burns. “I would definitely call LSU the team to beat here, and they will push for him as they want to increase the security space,” Dixon wrote. Dixon also noted that Burns was not bothered by LSU’s decision to move in a different direction during the recruitment process. It also helps that the Tigers’ defensive coaching staff look very different from when Burns joined LSU in 2019. The Tigers reportedly have one more exchange left in the 2021 cycle, so it certainly looks like Burns to Baton Rouge could be a very real possibility. And that’s good news for LSU. Burns only played in six games for the Bulldogs in 2020, but he is clearly a talented player who can help the Tigers in 2021 and beyond. Burns closed the 2020 season with a total of five tackles. It’s unclear when Burns will make a decision, but it’s likely he’ll make a decision sometime in the early summer.

