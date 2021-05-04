Three years BETTER – Creating fast, better content for the gambling industry

Alex Barkar, founder and CEO of BETTER, provides a timeline for the company’s journey from launching sports content to an established provider striving to maximize reach for its solutions, including both live streams and opportunities for the Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments, as well as worldwide coverage of esports events.

2018 – what is a BETTER time to start?

The creation of our company was inspired by a very clear idea of ​​the product we wanted to design. We understood what content bookmakers need and what content is becoming increasingly relevant in sports betting. It’s all about fast, reliable, 24/7 sports and esports events.

We noticed this niche and decided to develop it. When we founded the company, there was not much such content on the market and the quality of the broadcast image was not always attractive.

So we faced a challenge and an opportunity to create an advanced product that meets and covers all the betting operators’ needs at once. This is how BETTER was launched.

March 2018 – the start of the Setka Cup

After formulating the BETER company’s product idea, we quickly moved to its active implementation. We started with table tennis because the development of classic sports was the main focus of our initial strategy.

To do this, we found professional, experienced table tennis players who deeply understood this sport and were willing to be responsible for the sports part of the tournament organization. The BETER team took care of all other technical and operational matters.

We have set up the first arenas and training areas in accordance with international standards, established a security system within the tournaments, developed an effective schedule and assembled a dedicated team of traders.

And in this way BETER creates a complex product that includes reliable tournaments, 24/7 live streams of these tournaments, accurate odds and stable live data.

2019 – Let the ESportsBattle begin

ESportsBattle appeared a year later than the Setka Cup. Our team was one of those who believed in the prospects of this direction. Fast forward to today, we offer our customers more than 15,000 events within the ESportsBattle every month, including efootball, ebasketball, ice hockey and CS: GO competitions. However, we also provide as complete coverage of global esports tournaments as possible.

As we like to put it, we’re making both the Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments better ‘, that is – available for betting, profitable for bookmakers and popular with fans. In addition to the wide range of pre-match and in-play odds, we also provide 24/7/365 live streaming for the events.

2020 – the coronavirus creates indirect esports and table tennis boost

I would say the pandemic has previously highlighted the benefits and relevance of our product in the industry. The demand had been there before. With many partners we started working with in 2020, negotiations had started long before the pandemic.

Indeed, we will not deny that the demand for the fast content that we offer 24/7 with multiple simultaneous streams has grown significantly over the past year.

Most importantly, our business was ready to scale thanks to the established processes we had established. Our events have supported the industry during these challenging times.

There were examples of how other companies had decided during the pandemic to make products similar to ours from scratch and soon stopped their projects. They simply could not quickly take into account the sheer number of components required to make the product stable and reliable.

2021 – a time for distribution expansion

Our company has existed for more than three years. When we started developing the BETTER product and the Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments, we wanted to focus on the product itself first. For us it was essential to create a high quality product. That’s why we chose to hand over such an essential function as sales to our partner Betbazar, a global sales office in the games industry.

Now we have reached a point where we have complete confidence in our product, its stability and its profitability. We are constantly growing and expanding our areas of responsibility and expertise. In the past year alone, the number of employees has increased by more than 200 people.

That is why our goal for 2021 is the maximum distribution of content to new customers and new markets. We already work with bet365, Sports radar, William Hill, Parimatch, Any Matrix, as well as many other industry leaders. Our portfolio has a large number of competitions and events that can satisfy and cover a wide audience, meeting many of the needs of the gambling industry.

In the meantime, we are building new departments and functions that our company did not have before, for example account management for our B2B customers and marketing support. These changes allow us to provide even faster and more proactive support. All our specialists will be able to be more involved in our client’s business.

What sets our tournament products apart from the crowd is that they are designed from the ground up with the specific needs of the betting industry in mind.

Our global esports events trade is distinguished by its full coverage, high accuracy of odds and deep expertise.

We pay a lot of attention to producing content that is of interest to gamblers. We’ve also started to even more actively promote powered by BETTER events among gamblers.

That’s why we strive to provide a wide variety of better content that empowers everyone, be it players, operators, bettors or fans.