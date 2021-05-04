India suspends cricket competition after players test Covid positive





The Indian cricket regulator has suspended the Indian Premier League after multiple players contracted Covid-19, temporarily halting a tournament that has divided the country on whether it was appropriate to play sports as thousands of civilians die every day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided at an emergency meeting to postpone the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, according to an emailed statement. The BCCI, according to the statement, will assist in arranging the “safe and secure passage” of all participants in IPL. Photographer: Robert Cianflone ​​/ Getty Images The Indian Premier League, a franchise tournament with players from all over the world, functioned in a so-called biobubble, which kept crowds at bay and was intended to protect players from infection. However, the tournament has attracted critics who have called it insensitive to lead the tournament amid a dire health situation in the country. Several international players decided to return to their home countries earlier in the tournament, while some Indian players declined to participate in the current season to focus on supporting family members in the midst of a virulent second wave. I was supposed to take a break from this year’s IPL starting tomorrow. My family and extended family are fighting against #COVID-19 and I want to support them in these difficult times. I expect to play back if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals – Stay home, stay safe! Take your vaccine (@ ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021 The tournament’s suspension also casts doubt on when and how players from Australia can return home after the country announced over the weekend that Indian citizens attempting to return home will face five years in prison and fines of approximately $ 50,000. There are 14 Australian players currently in India, while others are also on the support staff or commentary teams for the tournament. “Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association respect the Australian government’s decision to suspend travel from India until at least May 15th and will not request waivers,” the two sports associations said in an emailed statement, adding that Cricket Australia has contact. with the BCCI as it works on plans for safe housing and repatriation of Australians. Shares of Sun TV Ltd., owner of the Indian Premier League’s Hyderabad franchise, fell a whopping 3.4% following news of the tournament’s suspension. Other companies owning teams including Reliance Industries Ltd., India Cements Ltd. and United Spirits Ltd. also fell short, but most limited losses. (Adds statement from Cricket Australia in penultimate paragraph) Before it gets here, it’s at the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







