Cricket: Jones, Sabir & Stovel Team Results

Bermuda cricketers Logan Jones, Dominic Sabir and Jamar Stovel were in action for their respective teams in the UK.
Logan Jones
Logan Jones and his Sedbergh School 2nd XI teammates defeated Sedgwick Cricket Club 1st XI by 170 runs.
Sedbergh won the coin toss and chose to hit, they scored 246/5 in their allotted 42 overs, Jones was the top scorer with a knock of 82, from 79 deliveries with 13 fours.
Sedgwick Cricket Club in response got a total of 76 after 19.1 overs, with Jones holding a flyout.
Dominic Sabir and Jamar Stovel
Dominic Sabir, Jamar Stovel and their Warminster Cricket Club 3rd XI teammates beat Trowbridge Cricket Club 3rd XI by 6 wickets.
Warminster won the coin toss and sent Trowbridge to the battle, they would throw them all out for 99 at 38.3 overs, Alastair Hughes was the top scorer with 40, while Max Ellis was the Warminster bowlers’ choice with numbers 9-3- 23-6, Stovel bowed 5-0-14-0, with Sabir holding on to 2 catches.
In response, Warminster scored 100/4 in 18.1 overs, Sabir would lead the batting with a knock of 57, while Stovel scored 5 that didn’t come out.
