Oakland Ash Game # 30: Ash fly higher than Blue Jays in 5-4 win

The Oakland Ashes have the best track record in the American League, and they also played well on Monday.

The A’s came through in every area of ​​the game, taking a tight 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in their series opener at the Colosseum. And for the second day in a row, the winning drive was a starting homer Ramon Laureano.

*** Click here to revisit tonight’s Game Thread! ***

After the culmination of their 13-game win streak in mid-April, the Oaklands lineup went cold for a week. They only scored 15 points in their next seven games, five of which lost. But they started to warm up again on Sunday in their 7-5 victory over the Orioles, and they held out against the Jays tonight.

They started early in the 2nd inning, with back-to-back doubles along Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie.

The next was Stephen Piscotty, and he sent the ball into orbit to bring Lowrie home with a two-run homer.

Piscotty later doubled knocked off the wall and was thrown out in second place, thanks to a perfect carom, perfect bare-handed play by the outfielder and a perfect throw-in. This wasn’t TOOTBLAN, it was the right decision to move to second place, which was beaten by a bad hop and a great game. Piscotty also walked tonight, and the big day raised his streak line for the season above the league average (105 wRC +).

Toronto tied it shortly after Piscottys was dinger, but the A kept pushing. They nearly scored in the 4th and finished the job one inning later. Yesterday it was Laureano with a two-run homer in the 8th to take the lead, and tonight it was Laureano with a two-run homer in the 5th to take the lead.

That’s 109.4 mph from the bat, 432 feet in distance, a serious long ball. Laureano has now homered in each of his last three games, and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Another big call by umps

Those five runs were enough in the end, which is fortunate as they got frustratingly close to more in the 4th inning. There was a runner on the first and one out when Piscotty hit his ball to the wall, throwing it out to second base for the second of the inning, giving the next batter the chance to hit a productive out drive home. the runner who had reached third. Than that batter, Elvis Andrus, almost finished the job anyway.

Andrus threw in a swinging bunt a few yards in front of the plate, and it would be hard enough to play that there was a chance he could beat it and score the run. However, the catchers throw pinned Andrus in the back, and he was judged to be within the baseline and out due to interference.

This is difficult to judge fairly from a fan’s perspective. Overall, this is a call I really want umps to make, so it’s hard to complain when it happens just because it was against my team. If the tables were turned, and it wasn’t summoned, I would at least be annoyed. All were a little extra mad at the umps, for good reasons, but I grudgingly have to admit this is a real rule and it was called correctly. As long as we get the same advantage in a future defensive game.

Quality Frankie

Which version of Frankie Montas are you going to come on a particular day? Three times this year he was quality, a total of four runs combined, and twice he had a disaster outing. Added to the list of good ones tonight.

It’s not that Montas was perfect as there was a lot of hard contact with him, but he was generally in control all night long. His lone hitch came in the 3rd inning, when the Jays collected five basehits in six batters to hit three runs.

Despite there being no extra base hits, the rally was still a powerful attack, with a few absolute missiles that thankfully didn’t get any height. However, Montas also helped himself by not mixing walks in the rally inning, with only one free pass for the whole night.

Montas: 6 ip, 3 runs, 4 Ks, 1 BB, 0 HR, 7 hits, 88 pitches, 91.9 mph EV

You do that on a night when the As line-up does its job, no matter what it did tonight. That’s four times in six tries we’ve gotten Quality Frankie, and two out of three aren’t bad.

Reliable bullpen

The As-pen had to cover three innings to hold onto its lead.

The first was Sergio Romo for the 7th. After a shaky start to the year, he’s been taking a seat lately, delivering a perfect 1-2-3 frame on 13 fields. Hes pitched a goalless inning in each of his last four appearances, with four strikeouts and two walks each time and big Statcast numbers.

The next was Lou Trvino for the 8th. He ran into problems with an extremely hard double and then a soft single to put two in scoring position with one out. He almost sent a pitch to the backstop, but was saved by his catcher Sean Murphy, and on the next offer he missed even more and this time Murphy couldn’t stop it. Wild pitch, run scored. But Trivino stranded the other runner to hold onto the lead.

And last but not least, Jake Diekman came in for the save in the 9th. Pop-out, strikeout, strikeout, 11 pitches, done.

Oaklands bullpen will eventually take a lead in 2021, but it hasn’t happened yet. That’s a good way to set an early 18-12 record, and it’s especially satisfying after the panic of losing the clubs expected closer in spring practice.

Back on your feet

In the game recap of Saturday’s last loss on Saturday, I said they didn’t pitch well enough, hit or play well enough in this game, but with a reminder that it was just a bad day and they would be back. quickly enough on top.

Today, they pitched well enough, hit well and played well enough, recovering from their brief mini-slump last weekend against a strong opponent in the Jays. If all goes well, keep seeing this good version of the As more often than the bad one.

(Welcome home too, Marcus Seeds! He was 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Bay Area.)