Ashwin tweeted on BCB | Ravichandran Ashwin responds after Bangladesh Cricket Board shares obnoxious post to wish late Test cricketer





Ravichandran Ashwin responds after Bangladesh Cricket Board shares an unpleasant post to late Test cricketer | to be desired Photo credit: PTI Essentials Bangladesh Cricket Board shared an unpleasant post to wish late Test cricketer Manjural Islam Rana Former cricketer Manjural Islam Rana died at the age of 22 Ravichandran Ashwin has responded after BCB shared a bizarre tweet about the deceased cricketer Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) paid tribute to the late cricketer Manjural Islam Rana on his 37th birthday. Manjural, also known as Qazi Manjural Islam, was 22 when the former cricketer died in a motorcycle accident. On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of the apex Bangladesh cricket board shared a message on the occasion of the deceased cricketer’s 37th birthday. However, the way the post was shared amazed a large number of Twitter users, including veteran spinner and Delhi Capitals (DC) star Ravichandran Ashwin. On Twitter, the Bengali cricket board wished Manjural on his birthday. The BCB stressed the fact that Manjural was the youngest Test Cricketer to die on the same post. “Happy birthday to Manjural Islam Rana, the youngest Test Cricketer to die at the age of 22 years and 316 days,” the BCB said in the tweet. The unpleasant tweet provoked an immediate response from Indian spinner Ashwin who left a remarkable emoticon while responding to the tweet. After seeking controversy over the tweet, the BCB reportedly removed the post and the official Twitter handle also shared a new post celebrating the life of the former Bengali cricketer. “Congratulations on the Manjural Islam Rana. One of the largest tigers we’ve ever had,” the BCB tweeted in a new post. Ashwin, who broke off his IPL 2021 stint at the Delhi Capitals to be with his family, is keen to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic through his social media account. Widely regarded as one of the most successful spinners in all formats of the game, Ashwin had left the Delhi Capitals camp last month to support his family during these testing times. Weeks after Ashwin’s departure, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been suspended following a massive increase in coronavirus cases.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos