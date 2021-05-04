‘That’s a Mistake’: After NFL Draft, Washington Football Team Cuts Veteran WRs





For everyone but those actually involved, these two Monday deals belong to the “small” department, but they indicate an ongoing change in the Washington Football Team hosting corps. The WFT announced a few roster changes when The Football Team released wide receivers Jeff Badet and Trevor Davis on Monday. Badet doesn’t seem to approve the move, saying on Twitter: “That was a mistake,” before later thanking coach Ron Rivera for the WFT opportunity. There’s only so much room in this receiver room, of course, a group led by leftover Terry McLaurin and new Free Agent Curtis Samuel. In addition, the WFT used the weekend’s NFL Draft to secure two more prospects in North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown (recorded in the third round on Friday) and BYU wide receiver Dax Milne (recorded in the seventh round on Saturday). The fast Badet – who once rode a 4.27 40 – came to the NFL in 2018 as a non-drafted free agent from the University of Oklahoma. He signed with the Washington exhibition squad in September, then bounced back and forth between the end of the roster and the exhibition squad. READ MORE: Record Setting 5-6 RB Boards With Washington Football Team After the 2020 NFL season, Badet was retained when he signed a reserve / futures contract, making him – however temporary – a member of Washington’s 90-man roster. Davis actually has a slightly better pedigree, as he was once a fifth round pick of the Green Bay Packers. But he did not appear in a game with the WFT after signing with the exhibition team in October. The WFT will undergo more significant changes in the receiver room along the way … and there will also be stiff competition for slots behind McLaurin and Samuel. READ MORE: Assessment of the WFT concept







