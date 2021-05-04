Sports
Lindsay continues solid season for CM tennis | News, sports, jobs
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – If you understood what Central Mountain freshman David Lindsay did immediately after his # 1 singles victory on Monday, it might help you understand how he became the Wildcats’ first-ever district champion.
Right after beating Williamsport’s Kyle Shuler in straight sets to add to his already record-breaking freshman resume, Lindsay went back to work. The freshmen started practicing and were already preparing for his next challenge.
Lindsay earned the 6-2, 6-0 wins when he managed to complete Shuler’s season win. Despite falling 3-2 against Williamsport on Monday, the Central Mountain tennis team again got a craftsmanship from Lindsay.
“He is a motivated person who tries his best to be as good as him. I am pleasantly surprised by his manner. He works very well with the other guys. I am very happy with his athleticism. He’s a great athlete, “ Central Mountain coach Pete Wert said about Lindsay.
Lindsay’s success this year is based solely on his technique and athleticism between the lines.
“He has a great technique, which comes from repetition. He also focuses on agility and drills that make him faster and better equipped to cover the course. He could be out of position and still cover a shot, “ Worth said.
With a district title already to his name and quite a few more games to play, Wert said Lindsay’s eyes are on finishing at the top of the state tournament.
‘We’ve talked about it. He’s played some of the kids. We hope we go down and play well. It’s his freshman year – he’s a freshman – we’ll see how he does it, ‘said Wert.
All the freshman wants is to keep playing.
“In any case, I want to go to the second round of states. I just have to keep playing, “ Lindsay said.
Lindsay said this really helps him reach his full potential. including Monday’s win for him against Shuler, who he said improved since the last time they met.
“I’m just practicing,” Lindsay said.“Last week I had a tournament where I could play a good competition,” Lindsay said. ‘He just played better. I felt like he was playing harder. “
Williamsport’s Alex Norris beat Central Mountain’s Ethan Hall in No. 2 singles. Norris won 6-2 and 6-2 to take the win. In No. 3 singles, Williamsport’s Zach Lake beat Central Mountain’s Jackson Walker 6-2, 6-2.
The Millionaires and Wildcats split into doubles. Evan Beiter and Hemberth Pena-Vasquez took the win for Williamsport in No. 1 while Asher Talbot and Lucas Porter worked the win for Central Mountain in No. 2 doubles.
Millionaire coach John Dorner is pleased with the way his team has been playing lately.
“I think we’ve played really well since they didn’t play last year. It’s hard without that one year, you don’t know where they are, “ Dorner said.
Dorner said he hopes his team can win a new district title.
“We want to try to repeat district champions, but it will be hard to beat Hollidaysburg or State College or anyone,” Dorner said.
1 David Lindsay. CM. def. Kyle Shuler. 6-2. 6-0
2 Alex Norris. W. def. Ethan Hall. 6-2. 6-2
3 Zach Lake W. def. Jackson Walker. 6-2. 7-5
1D Evan Beiter / Hemberth Pena-Vasquez W. defeated. Nate Brinker / Leisher Gugino 6-0. 6-2
2D. Asher Talbot / Lucas Porter. CM. def. Abheet Sarker / Ben Manetta. 1-6 7-6 10-6
