Indian Premier League suspends cricket matches
India passed the milestone of 20 million reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with many more going undetected, experts say, sparking new calls for a national lockdown.
With those reported numbers, India became the second country after the United States to cross 20 million infections. Although aid is starting to pour in from other countries, hospitals are still unable to help many of those seriously ill, and families must hunt for much-needed oxygen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been harshly criticized by many for undermining the virus earlier this year, and on Tuesday, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said a national lockdown was desperately needed, calling it the only option.
Gandhi accused the authorities of helping to spread the virus. A crime has been committed against India, he wrote on Twitter.
Mr. Modi was reluctant to impose strict nationwide lockdown measures, such as those from last spring, which remained in effect for months.
While experts say the lockdown helped reduce the number of cases in the first wave of the pandemic, it also triggered the largest internal migration since the country was partitioned in 1947. Millions of workers fled the cities and caused a blow to the country. economy.
The economy has been recovering in recent months, but the current wave of illness has dampened hopes for a full recovery, and Mr Modi asked states to consider lockdowns a last resort. Many states, including some ruled by the Mr. Modis Party and his allies, have issued orders to stay at home.
Regional authorities in Bihar in eastern India ordered a two-week lockdown on Tuesday. The southern state of Kerala also announced restrictions this week. The states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka already have lockdowns, and many states have weekend and night clocks.
Amid the fight to contain the virus, the Indian Premier League announced on Tuesday that it will suspend all remaining games of the season after several players and staff tested positive. The league was heavily criticized for continuing to compete in cities that were among the most affected.
The Indian Premier League, made up of eight teams, is the largest cricket league in the world.
Since the league season started last month, some of the biggest cricket stars have traveled across the country in so-called bubbles and played in empty stadiums. But even strict safety protocols could not prevent team members from becoming infected. At least five people in three teams have tested positive. The competition would end at the end of this month.
Understand the Covid crisis in India
These are tough times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheers, it is imperative that the tournament be suspended now and everyone return to their family and loved ones in these difficult times, the league said. . in a statement.
India reported more than 368,000 new cases and 3,417 deaths on Monday. It has reported more than 222,000 Covid-19 deaths, although the actual numbers are likely much higher.
With aid shipped from countries such as the United States and Britain, there was hope among weary residents that the situation could ease.
Eight oxygen generator factories from France, each capable of supplying 250 hospital beds, were destined for six hospitals in Delhi and one in Haryana and Telangana, states in North and South India. According to. One of the generators was installed at Narayana Hospital in Delhi within hours of delivery The Times of India. Italy has also donated an oxygen generator and 20 fans.
As criticism has increased Due to the delay in shipping oxygen concentrators and other equipment, the government announced on Monday that it was renouncing all duties and taxes on life-saving equipment and auxiliary materials that had been donated. But the authorities have faced calls for more transparency about the deployment of international relief shipments.
The Indian Red Cross receives all shipments arriving by air and then hands them over to a government agency responsible for distributing the supplies based on regional requests. The authorities have released a list of hospitals who received relief shipments but did not specify which equipment was going where.
