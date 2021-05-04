Indian Premier League suspends cricket matches

The Indian Premier League, made up of eight teams, is the largest cricket league in the world.

Since the league season started last month, some of the biggest cricket stars have traveled across the country in so-called bubbles and played in empty stadiums. But even strict safety protocols could not prevent team members from becoming infected. At least five people in three teams have tested positive. The competition would end at the end of this month.

Understand the Covid crisis in India

These are tough times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheers, it is imperative that the tournament be suspended now and everyone return to their family and loved ones in these difficult times, the league said. . in a statement.

India reported more than 368,000 new cases and 3,417 deaths on Monday. It has reported more than 222,000 Covid-19 deaths, although the actual numbers are likely much higher.

With aid shipped from countries such as the United States and Britain, there was hope among weary residents that the situation could ease.

Eight oxygen generator factories from France, each capable of supplying 250 hospital beds, were destined for six hospitals in Delhi and one in Haryana and Telangana, states in North and South India. According to. One of the generators was installed at Narayana Hospital in Delhi within hours of delivery The Times of India. Italy has also donated an oxygen generator and 20 fans.

As criticism has increased Due to the delay in shipping oxygen concentrators and other equipment, the government announced on Monday that it was renouncing all duties and taxes on life-saving equipment and auxiliary materials that had been donated. But the authorities have faced calls for more transparency about the deployment of international relief shipments.

The Indian Red Cross receives all shipments arriving by air and then hands them over to a government agency responsible for distributing the supplies based on regional requests. The authorities have released a list of hospitals who received relief shipments but did not specify which equipment was going where.