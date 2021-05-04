Hilgendorf has the new soccer coach from Mascoutah | High School Football





Hilgendorf, 36, takes over from Mascoutah with an impressive resume. He spent the last five years at Watseka High, not far from where he grew up on the family farm in Donovan. In his five seasons, Watseka went 28-19 and qualified for the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. This spring, the Warriors went 4-2 and there was no playoff for the state. In Hilgendorf’s brief tenure, he helped reshape Watsekas’ record book as the Warriors tied the school record for wins in a season by seven (twice) and set a new mark for most consecutive playoff appearances. I am proud of what we have done at Watseka, said Hilgendorf. I cannot say enough about the people and the children. Hilgendorf’s football education is mainly found in the northern and northeastern corners of Illinois. He spent three years running the triple option as a quarterback for the Tri-Point / Donovan co-op. He had some opportunities to play at NCAA Division III schools, but chose to try to continue at Eastern Illinois University. During conversations with the technical staff, they found out that he intended to become a coach. They had a student assistant coaching position open that made more sense. Hilgendorf put the ball down, picked up his notebook and began an in-depth, hands-on internship with the coaching staff, led by legendary EIU skipper Bob Spoo.

