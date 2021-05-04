Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier releases NFTs to commemorate his time with the New York Islanders

The newest person in the hockey world to enter the realm of NFTs? Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier.

The seven-time Stanley Cup champion – including four times with the Islanders of the early 1980s, twice with the Penguins of the early ’90s, and once as an assistant coach with the Avalanche in 2001 – has released a set of three commemorative digital coins . works of art to sum up his time with the islanders’ dynasty.

“I didn’t know much about it,” Trottier told ESPN about NFTs and the digital collecting world. “But the way they explained it to me, they said, you know, collectors eat this stuff. Tom Brady did one, Gronk did one. It’s great to be part of something new and fresh in the world of collectibles. , and to be an early one in the hockey world, even though I may be known as one of the old guys. ”

The to offer, which is on sale on OpenSea and Bitski until May 7, features three unique pieces:

A 1-of-1 “Six-point period” NFT, in honor of the fact that Trottier scored four goals and two assists against the Rangers in the second period of a game on December 23, 1978. This includes a real-life experience with Trottier, playing golf or attending an NHL game.

A 1-of-5 “First Cup win” NFT, with original audio from Trottier telling the story of his first night with the Cup: “I wanted my time alone with Lord Stanley’s Cup, so sneak the Cup during the festivities of the Cup. night away at the Beaver Dam Country Club was exciting and terrifying at the same time. Bill Torrey was our general manager, and was the only person I asked. He said, ‘Go for it,’ says Trottier on the NFT. virtual meet & greet with Trottier.

A 1-of-100 “Four in a Row” NFT that spanned the islanders’ dynasty of the early 1980s, when they won four consecutive cups.

NFTs are having a mainstream moment in 2021, with digital art selling at astronomical prices, including famous ones a Beeple piece for $ 69 million. In the sports world, NBA Top Shot is often credited by people in the NFT community as further popularizing the concept of digital collectibles to a wider audience, particularly in sports. Athletes such as Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski have released collections with enormous financial success. Tom Brady will serve as founder and president of Autograph, a new NFT platform for celebrities and athletes, releasing his own collection.

In hockey, Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk was the first NHL player to launch his own NFT, which $ 27,954 generated for charity. Leafs Auston Matthews has also released an NFT collection collected nearly $ 200,000. Recently, Sabers Captain Jack Eichel launched an NFT with USA Hockey.

The Trottier NFT Collection is a collaboration with Trottier, digital artist Kevin Briones and Flux88 Studios. This is the company’s first NFT drop.

“We are fortunate to have known Bryan Trottier for a number of years,” said Flux88 partner Blake Armstrong. Not only is he one of the nicest guys in the game, but he’s an incredible storyteller. Not to mention, he has one of the most impressive lists of accolades in hockey history. that have been released are focused on purely the art rather than a moment. By celebrating the most iconic moments in Bryan’s career, Bryan is able to relive and share some of his most exciting moments in a new format – many on the NFT market were not alive when Bryan was a player. “

At the time of writing, the “Six Point Period” NFT currently stands at $ 1,576.77 in an auction style, while the “Four in a Row” NFTs were intentionally priced at $ 35. Armstrong explained that he wanted the collection to be “attainable for the average fan “.

According to Armstrong, the NFT artwork is inspired by hockey cards from that time. “It gives the pieces a really vintage collectible feel with the modern enhancements to animation and an original audio track,” he said.

“I was a bit overwhelmed by the style and the art. I was very happy with it,” said Trottier.

Could we ever see an NFT with linemates Clark Gillies, Trottier and Mike Bossy? Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios / Getty Images

Trottier said he selected the themes of the NFTs and wanted each of them to have a unique touch, and he was also responsible for writing the stories on the back of the digital cards.

When asked if he would recommend NFTs to other players, he was emphatic.

“I think it will be the next wave,” said Trottier. “There will be opportunities for more and more alumni and current players to get more involved with this fun stuff. The hunger is on the part of the collectors. I certainly hope so. who love to share our stories and give the fans that great experience, that’s what I really like about it. I would highly recommend it. If someone comes to you, please give it as much attention as possible. “

Armstrong said Flux88 plans to release more NFT projects in the future with both NHL legends and current players. Trottier noted that based on the success of this drop, another NFT collection could emerge from his career, and he would also consider partnering with other players from his playing days, specifically taking Trottier’s Trio Grande line, Mike Bossy and Clark Gillies mentioned as a possibility.

When asked about collectibles in general, Trottier said that while he couldn’t collect as much as he would have liked growing up, he was intrigued by the collecting space and loved to joke about card shop owners throughout his career. :

“I’d go to ticket shops and say, ‘Hey, do you have Bryan Trottier tickets?’ And the responses varied from the owners. Sometimes it was “Oh, finally, I can get rid of them.” They don’t realize I’m the man on the card. I’d pick them up for my grandchildren and nephews. “

Trottier said that while most of his own memorabilia has been donated to charity, he does have a few souvenirs from his career; he also plans to pass on his Stanley Cup rings to his grandchildren.

“I’ll move these to them before kicking the bucket so we can enjoy this stuff together,” he said.