Sports
UCLA football uses spring to redesign, reshape the roster – Daily News
The UCLA football program continued to shape his roster through the second week of spring practice with more shuffling from within.
Former walk-on Ethan Fernea has officially transitioned to running after spending the past five years with the program as a receiver and special team player.
Fernea finished the 2020 season with two carries in a 48-47 overtime loss against Stanford, but he added depth to the position for the Bruins, who played without running back Demetric Felton.
We loved what he did during the training sessions that preceded it and how he played in the game, said UCLA coach Chip Kelly. He’s one of those unique guys and we felt like a spring (camp) walking back, just adds to his versatility, but he can always go back to the recipient.
Running back Brittain Brown took on most of the running back workload in the season finale, finishing the race with 219 yards on 29 wearers.
Kelly believes Fernea can always go back to the recipient if needed because of how long he has been with the program.
Damian Sellers started five games in outside linebacker as a real freshman, but he did some reps on inside linebacker this spring.
Damian plays both, Kelly said. (He) is the only man we felt could do both. Well settle for probably after spring where he fits and what is the best piece of the puzzle for him.
Junior receiver Michael Ezeike has joined the cramped end room. He saw limited action at the receiver and has not recorded a catch since 2018, when he had 12 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. The former Ontario star Colony High played in seven games in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a special teams player and reserve receiver, but recorded no catch.
Mike just kept growing, Kelly said. He is now about 245 pounds. By nature he grew into a tight finishing position.
NEW BET
Linebacker DeAndre Gill announced in an Instagram video that he made a verbal commitment to UCLA on Monday.
A three-star prospect according to 247sports, Gill began his high school career as a receiver at Bear Creek in Stockton before moving to Kentwood High in Washington.
I struggled to figure out my point of view, Gill said in the video. I like touchdowns. Who doesn’t love the ball in their hand, but I just love hitting people.
Defense is always something that makes my heart beat faster. I was supposed to be a linebacker.
He currently has offers from UCLA, Florida Atlantic and UNLV. His stake is fifth for the Bruins 2022 recruitment class.
ON THE WAY
Former UCLA recipient Jaylen Erwin was transferred to Houston after entering the transfer portal during the off-season.
Erwin played in the first two games of the 2020 season but did not return for the last five games. Erwin was out of the squad for the longest period, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who missed games due to COVID-19 contact tracking. It has never been announced whether Erwin had the virus during the season.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]