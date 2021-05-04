UCLA football uses spring to redesign, reshape the roster – Daily News

The UCLA football program continued to shape his roster through the second week of spring practice with more shuffling from within.

Former walk-on Ethan Fernea has officially transitioned to running after spending the past five years with the program as a receiver and special team player.

Fernea finished the 2020 season with two carries in a 48-47 overtime loss against Stanford, but he added depth to the position for the Bruins, who played without running back Demetric Felton.

We loved what he did during the training sessions that preceded it and how he played in the game, said UCLA coach Chip Kelly. He’s one of those unique guys and we felt like a spring (camp) walking back, just adds to his versatility, but he can always go back to the recipient.

Running back Brittain Brown took on most of the running back workload in the season finale, finishing the race with 219 yards on 29 wearers.

Kelly believes Fernea can always go back to the recipient if needed because of how long he has been with the program.

Damian Sellers started five games in outside linebacker as a real freshman, but he did some reps on inside linebacker this spring.

Damian plays both, Kelly said. (He) is the only man we felt could do both. Well settle for probably after spring where he fits and what is the best piece of the puzzle for him.

Junior receiver Michael Ezeike has joined the cramped end room. He saw limited action at the receiver and has not recorded a catch since 2018, when he had 12 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. The former Ontario star Colony High played in seven games in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons as a special teams player and reserve receiver, but recorded no catch.

Mike just kept growing, Kelly said. He is now about 245 pounds. By nature he grew into a tight finishing position.

NEW BET

Linebacker DeAndre Gill announced in an Instagram video that he made a verbal commitment to UCLA on Monday.

A three-star prospect according to 247sports, Gill began his high school career as a receiver at Bear Creek in Stockton before moving to Kentwood High in Washington.

I struggled to figure out my point of view, Gill said in the video. I like touchdowns. Who doesn’t love the ball in their hand, but I just love hitting people.

Defense is always something that makes my heart beat faster. I was supposed to be a linebacker.

He currently has offers from UCLA, Florida Atlantic and UNLV. His stake is fifth for the Bruins 2022 recruitment class.

ON THE WAY

Former UCLA recipient Jaylen Erwin was transferred to Houston after entering the transfer portal during the off-season.

Erwin played in the first two games of the 2020 season but did not return for the last five games. Erwin was out of the squad for the longest period, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who missed games due to COVID-19 contact tracking. It has never been announced whether Erwin had the virus during the season.