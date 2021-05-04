Table tennis. Quimper Cornouaille TT: Emmanuel Palud’s tirade – Table tennis













Pro Women (play-down). Quimper – Quevilly-Rouen, this Tuesday (7.30pm) Emmanuel Palud has shaved his hat. Not about having to play play-downs that will determine whether the Quimproises stay in Pro Women or not. But on the turn taken this season and especially the way the French table tennis association deals with it. Double punishment Dj, with the return of a Pro B, will be a double penalty for the team going down. Because it will go down from Pro Women to National 1 Women, but then it will only go up in Pro B. And then, it is ethical to put together a team of National 1 Women who have only played a few. matches (1) at the expense of a Pro Women team that has played 15 matches in its season? The federation has a strict rule for Pro women’s descent and one that didn’t exist before the rise of N1F. Likewise, the N1F teams have the right to play two dampers for the playoffs, while the Pro Women teams can no longer line up their players who have not played for at least two days. The former coach is very irritated. The points system means that this season we are witnessing a different Pro Ladies championship. With just one win in eleven regular season matches, Jou-les-Tours saved himself by winning his first play-down round against Nmes-Montpellier, while our opponent Quevilly-Rouen could potentially go down after more than half of his matches (6 out of 11). I’m not saying to You who played well. But this means that either the win is not valued enough with three points, or the defense bonus (2) is too much! And that does not help to win games in the regular competition. Small psychological benefit In this tense context, the Quimper Cornouaille TT will play a first round of play-down against Grand-Quevilly with a first leg on Quimper on Tuesday and a return leg on Friday in Normandy. The winner is maintained and will compete against Jou-les-Tours for ninth place. The loser will take on Nmes-Montpellier for a showdown that will determine which of the two teams will have to save their skin against a National 1 team. Stress management will play a key role for both teams. We have a little psychological advantage as we won 3-0 here in the regular season, but everything will also depend on the composition of the teams and the contradictions of style. (1) Between one and three days at the start of the season to which the ascending playoffs will be added. (2) Two points for a 3-2 loss and one point for a 3-1 loss. The teams QUIMPER. Hanna Haponova (N.13, UKR), Szandra Pergel (N.18, HON), Emmanuelle Lennon (N.34, FRA). QUEVILLY-ROUEN.Samson Li (N.17, CHI-FRA), Pauline Chasselin (N.25, FRA), Roza Soposki (N.57, FRA). Support a professional writing in the service of Brittany and the Breton: subscribe from 1 per month. I register







