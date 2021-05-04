Billy Joe Saunders’ camp says’ no fight ‘against Canelo Alvarez if ring dispute is not resolved





ARLINGTON, Texas – Even the first official event for Saturday’s super-middleweight unit fight between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders was not immune from controversy. Saunders failed to show up on Tuesday for a press event and arrival photos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. His father, Tom, told ESPN that the British fighter is not willing to admit to a 2-foot difference in ring size. However, Alvarez dismissed the opponent’s claims as something that could seriously endanger the fight. “He has to fight on Saturday,” Alvarez said through a translator. “The fight is going to happen. That’s no problem.”

1 Related According to Tom Saunders, the two sides agreed to a 22-foot ring. However, the size of the ring was not officially contracted and the ring, which is still not built, will be 20 feet. Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs), who owns one of four big tires in the 168-pound division, walked through the hotel lobby with members of his camp on Tuesday morning. However, he chose to walk no less than half a mile to AT&T Stadium for arrival photos and the first press release of the week. “We’ve given away a lot here,” Tom Saunders told ESPN. ‘We are not going to give away anymore. It is a 7 meter ring, otherwise there is no fight. It’s that simple. We are here to fight. We’re here to win. ‘ While the British fighter was absent, Alvarez and his trainer, Eddy Reynoso, posed for photos at the Dallas Cowboys’ home. Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) is considered one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters and has two of the most important ties “We’ve dealt with everyone – leftists, judges, champions, ex-champions – in every ring size,” Reynoso said through a translator during a brief press conference where he downplayed the issue. “This means nothing to us.” Later that afternoon, as Alvarez made his way through the hotel lobby, Saunders’ camp chided Alvarez again over the ring size. The Mexican champion walked on without acknowledging the comments, a constant theme for him on the first official day of fight week. “The truth is, I don’t care how big the ring is,” Alvarez said. ‘I just go in there and do my job. It’s not the only excuse he’s had. He has plenty of excuses. I’ll just go in and do what I have to do. ‘

