Woman Cricket is in good shape, but where are the lost leaders of the games? | Cricket

AAlmost three decades ago, on August 1, 1993, a 17-year-old Claire Taylor first walked through the Grace Gates. That day she watched an English team led by Karen Smithies beat New Zealand by 67 runs in the women’s World Cup final. The players wore skirts, they were all amateurs who had to take time off from work to participate, and the idea of ​​prize money was unthinkable.

Last week, Taylor was back at Lords, now a proud MCC member, the chair of the MCC cricket committee, and with two World Cup winners’ medals in her trophy cabinet. As one of the panelists for a special event on The Future of Womens Cricket, Taylor was in a unique position to reflect on how much has changed in the women’s game in the short time since she retired from the international competition in 2011 .

Taylor’s sacrifices, playing in the back of the amateur era, were perhaps greater than most. In order to continue with cricket after college, she had to give up her lucrative career as a management consultant and return home to live with her parents. It’s the kind of choice that is now happily a relic of days gone by. Following the introduction of 41 domestic professional contracts by the England and Wales Cricket Boards last December, Taylor’s fellow panelist Naomi Dattani (who may represent England) can now proudly call herself a professional cricketer. It was always seen as a hobby for us, said Taylor, a former Wisden Cricketer of the Year. The idea now that you can get paid to play cricket, and that’s a real choice? That is brilliant.

In addition to Taylor and Dattani, Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the Hundred Women’s League, spoke about the Hundred’s potential to boost women’s cricket’s profile and catapult it to a new and wider audience. Every match of the competition (men and women) will be broadcast live by Sky or the BBC; a genuine effort is being made to promote the men’s and women’s teams equally; and the 600,000 prize pool will be split evenly across the competitions. Like it or loathe it, it would be hard to disagree with Barrett-Wilds’ view that the tournament has the potential to change the game for women’s cricket.

Unprecedented visibility. Professional contracts. Equal prize money. The theme of last Thursday’s event may have looked to the future of the women’s game, but the message seemed to be: women’s crickets Gift is pretty damn good, thank you very much.

The spectators waited until near the end of the hour-long panel to hear the reservation. (Experienced followers of the women’s game will tell you there is always a caveat.) In this case, the downside was presented by the ECB’s director of women’s cricket, Clare Connor, who chaired the proceedings. She shared some scathing statistics about the under-representation of women in senior decision-making roles in English cricket:

In the premier districts, there is only one female CEO and one female chairman.

Only 15% of the cricket council members in England and Wales are women.

Only 12% of the cricket coaches currently active in cricket in England and Wales are women.

Diplomatically, Connor failed to mention that the ECB’s own board has eight men and four women and only one of those twelve directors has a background in women’s cricket. But for the woman who will become the first female president of the MCC in her 233-year history in October 2021, it is clearly a topic close to her heart.

Claire Taylor in action with England at the 2009 Women’s World Cup against the West Indies. Photo: Mark Nolan / Getty Images

As I listened in, I found myself thinking about the fact that on Thursday the panelists suddenly, in a Doctor Who-esque twist, returned in August 1993 to that fateful day when Claire Taylor first went to Lords Connors, statistics would seem strange like a Dalek. The 1993 World Cup-winning England team was coached by a woman, Ruth Prideaux, and led by a woman, Norma Izard. Those who organized the match, a special sub-committee of the Womens Cricket Association, were all women. And the WCA itself, the governing body of the female cricket in England since its founding in 1926, was an all-female organization, led by an all-female board.

Five years later, thanks to a government directive, the ECB took over the sport, the WCA disbanded itself and the women who ran the sport for decades left their roles, replaced by men who had little or no knowledge of the women’s game.

It is this controversial period that is the subject of my research, interviewing women from a number of sports who went through the same process in the 1990s, hockey, lacrosse, squash, football and track and field. Initial results suggest that the shift to a merged board, where the same organization has to run both men’s and women’s sports for the first time, became a trade-off. Since 1998, women’s cricket (along with many other women’s sports) has garnered investment it previously could only dream of, paving the way for visibility, prize money and professional contracts. But the ECB’s takeover of women’s cricket also meant pushing a generation of women leaders, officials and coaches out of the game.

Twenty years later, English cricket finally realizes that those women’s voices should never have been lost. Better later than never, I guess.

The Spin: Sign up and receive our weekly cricket email.