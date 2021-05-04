Double roles for Pankaj Khimji from Oman





The new Oman Cricket Board Chairman Pankaj Khimji is acting for cricket on two fronts and will also assume the role of Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Pankaj took the role of chairman earlier this week, following the death of his father Kanaksi Khimji, who was the founding chairman of the Oman Cricket Board in 1979. Revered around the world for his passion and services for cricket, Kanaksi's groundbreaking latest achievement of advancement came in January of this year, when the ICC granted accreditation for the Ministry Turf 1 site at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman. "The credit must go to (Kanaksi) and the Board of Directors for guiding us through thick and thin all these years. This honor and achievement is a realization of our Presidents' dream, "said Duleep Mendis, Chief Development Officer at Oman Cricket and coach of the national team, back at the beginning of the year. Continuing the work of his late father, who received the ICC Lifetime Service Award in 2011, Pankaj will begin his continental role from the 2021-2022 General Assembly, which will take place before the end of June. Through a number of roles, Pankaj has been an integral part of Oman's rise in his own right, most notably as Director and Official Representative for Oman at ICC meetings. As Chef de Mission of the national team, Pankaj has also assisted the squad on a number of trips around the world. The technocrat is a structural engineer by training and has worked in the corporate world at micro and macro levels, with extensive experience in advisory roles. In his appointment to the Asian Cricket Council, Madhursinh Jesrani, the secretary of the Oman Cricket Board, highlighted Pankaj's work. Pankaj has been an invaluable member of Oman Cricket throughout his tenure with Oman. His experience and knowledge in cricket administration will greatly enhance the development of Cricket in Asia. " The Asian Cricket Council spans 24 countries and includes the region's five full members. Pankaj was previously a member of the ACC's Board of Directors, and will serve under President Jay Shah. Oman were finalists in the 2019 WCL2 to achieve One Day International status, before qualifying for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the 2019 Qualifier. In other domestic shuffles, Younis Sakhi Mahmood Al Balushi, Alkesh Joshi and Paul Sheridan have also been included in the Oman Crickets Board of Directors.







