Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas tied atop Wells Fargo Championship odds

Jon Rahm will try to build on his current streak of three consecutive top ten finishes in stroke play events when he turns down the Wells Fargo Championship later this week. as +1100 fellow favorite on the golf betting lines at sportsbooks controlled by OddsShark.com.

Rahm teamed up with Ryan Palmer to take seventh place last time at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans and has now cracked the top ten in nine of his past 11 PGA Tour appearances entering the first round of the Wells Fargo in 2021. Championship on Thursday morning at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to his steady performance two weeks ago, Rahm also claimed a share of fifth place at the Masters a month ago, finishing in the top ten of the PLAYERS Championship and the Genesis Invitational. Rahm’s current consistency has cemented its position at number 3 on the World Golf Rankings. However, the 26-year-old’s victory has eluded the 26-year-old so far this season, with his latest BMW championship victory last summer.

Rahm competes at the top of the Wells Fargo Championship odds at +1100 at sports betting sites of fellow favorite Justin Thomas. Bryson DeChambeau follows the favorites at +1400, ahead of Rory McIlroy, who joins Xander Schauffele at +1800.

Thomas has stepped back since taking his only win at the PLAYERS Championship so far this season. Thomas failed to make it to the top twenty in Augusta and had to settle for a share of 13th place in the Valspar Championship last weekend. Thomas has also been knocked out in his last two Wells Fargo appearances, finishing 21st three years ago and missing the cut in 2016.

While on the verge of embarking on an epic run following his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and third place at the PLAYERS Championship, DeChambeau has struggled ever since. DeChambeau was a non-factor at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, dropping to 46th place in the Masters last time. However, DeChambeau took fourth place in his most recent appearance at the Wells Fargo Championship three years ago, after missing the cut in each of the previous two years.

McIlroy also has plenty of work to do to turn things around after missing the cut at both the PLAYERS and Masters, while Schauffele aims for a steady run that has made it to the top five in six of his 11 games so far this season . .

Elsewhere on the Wells Fargo Championship Odds for this week, Corey Conners leads all Canadians with a stake of +3300, while defending tournament champion Max Homa has +4000 chances to claim his second win of the current campaign.