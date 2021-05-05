Stuart MacGill ‘kidnapped and held for ransom’





Stuart MacGill watches a test game for Australia in 2008. (Photo by Doug Benc / Getty Images) Aussie cricket great Stuart MacGill has been named as the victim of an alleged kidnapping and extortion attempt in Sydney. Although NSW police have not identified the victim, described as a 50-year-old man, MacGill has been mentioned by multiple media outlets. ‘TESTED POSITIVE’: Mike Hussey in Covid-19 bombshell at IPL ‘COME HOME’: Daughters’ heartbreaking plea to David Warner Police said the alleged victim was confronted by a man in Cremorne on Sydney’s north coast at 8 p.m. on April 14. Two other men then arrived and helped force him into a car before taking him to Bringelly, in southwest Sydney, where he was threatened with a firearm. An hour later, the victim was driven to Belmore and released. According to the Daily telegram, MacGill was badly mistreated during the ordeal. The incident was reported to the police on April 20. Four men – 27, 29, 42 and 46 years old – were arrested on Wednesday in raids at dawn. The men have been taken to police stations where charges are expected to be filed. Police officers are carrying out search warrants at homes in Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville. Stuart MacGill and Shane Warne in 2006. (Photo by Hamish Blair / Getty Images) Stuart MacGill one of Australia’s most unlucky cricketers MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008, taking 208 wickets. Only Shane Warne (708), Richie Benaud (248) and Clarrie Grimmett (216) have more test wickets among Australian leg spinners. MacGill played most of his career while Warne was in his prime, meaning he would likely have played many more tests in a different era. MacGill also played in three one-day internationals for his country. He took 328 wickets for NSW in the Sheffield Shield, placing him third on the state’s all-time list alongside Trent Copeland. Only Geoff Lawson (367) and Greg Matthews (363) have taken more wickets for NSW in premium cricket. After retiring in 2008, he made a comeback at the age of 40 to play for the Sydney Sixers in the first Big Bash League season in 2011. Story continues with AAP Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in search of greatness: click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

