Bobcat Football Assistant Coach BJ Robertson departs MSU program





BOZEMAN, Montana BJ Robertson, Montana State Special Team Coordinator since 2016, has resigned from that position to pursue professional opportunities outside of college coaching, Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen announced on Tuesday. “In a very short time it became clear that BJ is an excellent football coach with deep connections in the state of Montana,” said Vigen. “He has been invaluable to me during the transition and I have enjoyed working with him, but respect his decision to start a new chapter. He will always be a member of the Bobcat Football family and we wish him well. very best.” Robertson has long been a fixture on the Treasure State coaching scene, shaping the units of MSU’s special teams into one of the most prolific in the FCS. Punter Jered Padmos Ranked fifth nationally in yards per punt in 2019, and punt reminder Kevin Kassis finished fifth in punt return yards in 2016. The Cats finished in the top 20 in just punting in each of Robertson’s four seasons. Prior to joining MSU, Robertson was UM Western’s head coach from 2013-15, compiling a record of 17-14. He followed the Bulldogs’ 6-5 record in 2014, UMW’s first winning season in ten years, scoring 7-3 in 2015. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at Rocky Mountain (2007-12), Southern Oregon (2006), and Rockford (2001-2005). Based in Sheridan, Montana, the product graduated from UMW in 1998 and received his master’s degree in Rockford in 2003. “I am grateful to Coach Vigen and Coach (Jeff) Choate for giving me the opportunity to achieve a dream and goal of being part of the Bobcat Football Family,” said Robertson. I am leaving Montana State to invest my money. time in other areas of my life. The Bobcat players have turned my experience into an experience that I will always cherish. I have developed many lifelong relationships during my time at MSU. I especially want to thank the Montana high school coaches for their dedication to keeping the love of the best game alive in their players. It enabled me to pursue my passion for teaching and coaching football at a collegiate level. Thanks Bobcat Nation for your support, and Go Cats! “ Vigen also indicated that MSU is an assistant head coach and linebackers coach Bobby Daly assumes an increased internal recruitment role. “We will make a great transition to Helena native and former Bobcat Bobby Daly in the lead in Montana recruiting, while recruiting our great state remains the top priority. “ #GoCatsGo

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos