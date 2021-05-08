UMaine’s hockey coach won’t be named until next week





The University of Maine won’t be announcing the name of its new men’s ice hockey head coach until next week. Tyson McHatten, the senior associate athletic director for remote operations and communications, said the vacancy has been closed and reference checks are in progress. He expects the announcement to come by May 12. UMaine athletics director Ken Ralph recently said he hoped to finish the hiring by Saturday. The new coach replaces the late Red Gendron, who died on April 9 while playing golf at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono. He has led the program for the past eight seasons. Two of the best remaining candidates may be called Ben. Ben Guite serves as an interim head coach after working under Gendron, most recently as an associate head coach. The 42-year-old former UMaine and NHL attacker has been with the program for eight years and has expressed his interest in taking over the program. Ben Barr is the associate head coach and recruitment coordinator at the University of Massachusetts, who won his first NCAA national championship last month. An insider from Hockey East said Barrs’s name is usually mentioned when a job as head coach is open. UMaine does not disclose the names of potential finalists. Barr, a 39-year-old resident of Faribault, Minnesota, was a captain at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute when Ralph was the AD there and became an assistant coach at RPI under Ralph. Barr joined the UMass staff in 2016, helping the Minutemen win their first Hockey East regular-season championship in 2019. He coaches the defenders and this year’s team gave up 1.66 goals per game, finishing in second place in the country. Ralph recently said that Guite is doing an exemplary job as an interim head coach and presented him with an impressive comprehensive plan to elevate the status of UMaine’s programs when he enters the job. UMaine hasn’t made it to the Hockey East semifinals since 2012, including the last time the Black Bears made the NCAA tournament. Former UMaine All-America supporter and seven-year Islanders head coach Jack Capuano, a resident of Bangor, said Friday he is not in the mix because of the timing of the lawsuit. He is an associated coach with the NHLs Ottawa Senators, whose season does not end until next week. More articles from the BDN

