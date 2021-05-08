Them’s fightin ‘words: how militaristic vocabulary is making its way into coverage of the Olympic Games

In early April, the Mainichi Shimbun published two articles about the penetration of war terminology into everyday language. To what extent should this war terminology be tolerated, she asked. Reporters should be referred to figuratively as heitai (soldiers)?

Mainichi offers examples like referring to reporters without a specific assignment like the rifle (reserves). Or, when reporters are split into separate groups to cover the same story, they are referred to as ichi-banki (shift 1) and ni-banki (team 2). And when the latest news occurs, reports are sent on the spot by the newspapers zensen honbu (front line headquarters.)

Waseda University professor Reiko Tsuchiya, an authority on media history, traced the practice of using military slang back to the Russo-Japanese War in 1904-1905, a time when the Japanese armed forces fought large-scale battles at sea and the use of new weapons such as machine guns place conflict at the forefront of technology in warfare.

Perhaps the newspapers found there was something appealing about using state-of-the-art military terminology, she says, adding that the military analogy could also cover long-standing issues in the newspaper industry, such as the culture of long hours and limited numbers. female staff.

In any case, when two weeklies that went on sale on April 26 both made figurative references to World War II in relation to the Tokyo Olympics, Mainichis’ story hit a familiar accord.

The headline in Shukan Post (May 7-14) read: Forcing the Tokyo Olympics is a nightmare similar to the fact that the entire Japanese population is engaged in Gyokusai.

Gyokusai literally means shattered jade. In military terms, it means honorable death without surrender, fighting to the last person, or total sacrifice as in a suicidal banzai charge,

Have met rensen renpai (a series of multiple defeats) in the fight against the

COVID-19 pandemic, Japan, the magazine notes, is heading for such an outcome.

Historian Susumu Shimazaki went so far as to compare the upcoming Olympics with the infamous Imphal campaign. In March 1944, following objections from the General Staff, Lieutenant General Renya Mutaguchi’s Commander-in-Chief Renya Mutaguchi ordered an attack on the Allies at Imphal, from Myanmar (then Burma), and attempted to invade British India. The ill-planned attack turned into a debacle, with more than 50,000 dead and injured from hunger, disease and exhaustion. Military histories describe Imphal as a classic failure of planning and logistics.

In the same vein, the article argues, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has failed to learn from the lessons of history, taking a step-by-step approach to the pandemic by only adding tougher countermeasures after previous efforts failed to stop its spread.

According to Shimazakis, Sugas’ tactics resemble those of the military during the 1942/3 Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. When the army managed to evacuate its remaining troops, the newspapers at the time followed the armies’ explanation of the defeat as a change of course.

In Weekly Playboy (May 17), a headline, meanwhile, proposes an exit strategy from takeyari Olympics.

Takeyari are bamboo shafts with sharpened points, crude improvised weapons of the kind wielded by civilians in a last line of defense when soldiers and military weapons are not available.

Applying this analogy to the Olympics would mean a vastly scaled down, but not canceled, competition.

The article is not entirely unsympathetic to game organizers; aside from the games’ unpopularity, canceling these games at this point would result in a chain reaction that would hit other major sporting events such as next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cancellation would also pose a host of issues, including claims for money from corporate and media sponsors.

The host organization has also pledged to arrange 10,000 medical staff to assist the athletes, but given that they are currently overwhelmed by the pandemic, this seems unrealistic, sports authority Masayuki Tamaki told the magazine.

So downsizing may be the only solution.

Instead of non-spectator events, Tomoyuki Suzuki, a visiting professor at Kokushikan University, suggests filling the stands with elementary and high school students, believing they are less likely to catch the coronavirus.

Athletes were able to meet the children in person and sign autographs, Suzuki says. This would give meaning to the games and become part of the legacy of the Tokyo Olympics.

A director at an unnamed video production company also sees non-spectator events as a great opportunity to create a new means of enhancing the appeal of the Olympics.

A video Olympics could show off Japan’s most advanced technology, he says. Events staged in relatively small spaces, such as table tennis, gymnastics, etc., can be captured with a centrally located 8K (ultra-high resolution) camera and streamed to smartphone applications.

In a scaled-down match, however, wins wouldn’t count for much.

Japan’s Olympic Committee aims to win Japan 30 gold medals, but if fair competition is unlikely, that figure becomes meaningless, says retired judo champion Kaori Yamaguchi, a JOC member.

The reason the JOC is so determined about the number of medals is that more medals will yield bigger grants, she says. But as long as people believe in victory for the sake of victory, sport in Japan will not mature as a culture.

Holding a bamboo spear Olympics returning to basics may be the only way to achieve radiance and world acceptance, Weekly Playboy concludes.

Big in Japan is a weekly column that focuses on issues discussed by domestic media organizations.