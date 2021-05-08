Iowa tops Penn State in the opener of the baseball series

Iowa-pitcher Trenton Wallace (38) plays a pitch during their game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)

IOWA CITY Baseball in Iowa is in control of its post-season fate.

With only 12 games left, the Hawkeyes have a small margin of error to earn a regional NCAA spot. The situation makes every game in the regular home games of the season crucial.

I told our boys we can’t pay attention to that, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. With the RPI situation, where we only play Big Ten, we just have to focus on where we need to finish in the competition. I can’t imagine they wouldn’t take three or four.

We just have to play good baseball, do our best and hopefully by the end of those games we were in a good position where they have no choice but to take us.

Iowa remained in fourth place in the conference standings, receiving a 10 strikeout performance from starter Trenton Wallace and scoreless relief from Trace Hoffman and Dylan Nedved in a 4-2 series opening win on Penn State Friday at Duane Banks Field.

Trenton settled in and really gave us a real quality start, Heller said. Not much difficult contact. The bullpen was excellent and that’s the story. Trace Hoffman did a good job. He had to get us three innings tonight and then Dylan was sharp in the ninth.

Wallace held down Penn State batters for his sixth quality start of the season. The junior of the red shirt overcame some problems in the first inning and improved to 5-1. He switched speeds and pitches and kept batters off balance to keep his career going in strikeouts.

(Iowa pitching coach) Robin (Lund) and I were in sync all year I think, Wallace said. The ability to double up on some speed on some guys and do the research. Our staff are doing a great job of giving us the approach we need to take with these guys.

Wallace got three in the first and two in each of the next three innings. He has 80 strikeouts in 10 starts, placing him in ninth place on the season list of the program. He is at his best to go after hitters and rely on his prowess.

You just have to make your stuff work, Wallace said. I found out whether I put the ball in the zone more often. I put pressure on the batters to actually put the ball in play. Sometimes you just have to let the hitters come out.

The Hawkeyes (20-13) took the lead in the first after back-to-back blasts over the right field wall by Izaya Fullard and Zeb Adreon. Iowa added two more in the second on a Ben Norman-single headed for Brayden Frazier and Brenden Sher.

Offense did it just enough early with the two home runs, Heller said. We’d set things up offensively a few times and just couldn’t get the two-out hit. We played a good defense and what you would expect when you play on a good team and their staff did a really good job, especially their bullpen, and held us back.

It was just a good game. I’m glad we came out on top.

Iowa and Penn State (12-19) resume the three-game series with a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 11:05 AM