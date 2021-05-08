Sports
Iowa tops Penn State in the opener of the baseball series
Trenton Wallace scores 10 times; Fullard, Adreon hit home runs in the first inning
Iowa-pitcher Trenton Wallace (38) plays a pitch during their game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette)
IOWA CITY Baseball in Iowa is in control of its post-season fate.
With only 12 games left, the Hawkeyes have a small margin of error to earn a regional NCAA spot. The situation makes every game in the regular home games of the season crucial.
I told our boys we can’t pay attention to that, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. With the RPI situation, where we only play Big Ten, we just have to focus on where we need to finish in the competition. I can’t imagine they wouldn’t take three or four.
We just have to play good baseball, do our best and hopefully by the end of those games we were in a good position where they have no choice but to take us.
Iowa remained in fourth place in the conference standings, receiving a 10 strikeout performance from starter Trenton Wallace and scoreless relief from Trace Hoffman and Dylan Nedved in a 4-2 series opening win on Penn State Friday at Duane Banks Field.
Trenton settled in and really gave us a real quality start, Heller said. Not much difficult contact. The bullpen was excellent and that’s the story. Trace Hoffman did a good job. He had to get us three innings tonight and then Dylan was sharp in the ninth.
Wallace held down Penn State batters for his sixth quality start of the season. The junior of the red shirt overcame some problems in the first inning and improved to 5-1. He switched speeds and pitches and kept batters off balance to keep his career going in strikeouts.
(Iowa pitching coach) Robin (Lund) and I were in sync all year I think, Wallace said. The ability to double up on some speed on some guys and do the research. Our staff are doing a great job of giving us the approach we need to take with these guys.
Wallace got three in the first and two in each of the next three innings. He has 80 strikeouts in 10 starts, placing him in ninth place on the season list of the program. He is at his best to go after hitters and rely on his prowess.
You just have to make your stuff work, Wallace said. I found out whether I put the ball in the zone more often. I put pressure on the batters to actually put the ball in play. Sometimes you just have to let the hitters come out.
The Hawkeyes (20-13) took the lead in the first after back-to-back blasts over the right field wall by Izaya Fullard and Zeb Adreon. Iowa added two more in the second on a Ben Norman-single headed for Brayden Frazier and Brenden Sher.
Offense did it just enough early with the two home runs, Heller said. We’d set things up offensively a few times and just couldn’t get the two-out hit. We played a good defense and what you would expect when you play on a good team and their staff did a really good job, especially their bullpen, and held us back.
It was just a good game. I’m glad we came out on top.
Iowa and Penn State (12-19) resume the three-game series with a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 11:05 AM
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]