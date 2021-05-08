Will Arzan Nagwaswalla make cricket history?

“I was focused on my game, whether the chance comes or not, I tried to do my best every time I played.”

IMAGE: Arzan Nagwaswalla has the chance to become the first Parsi cricketer in the Indian men’s team since Farokh Engineer in 1975. Photo: BCCI

Nagwaswalla is definitely the most surprising choice in the Indian testing team.

Arzan was included as a standby player for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand and the five-Test series in England.

The 23-year-old is the only active Parsi cricketer in the Indian domestic cricket circuit. And the left-arm pace bowler has an outside chance of becoming the first Parsi cricketer on the Indian men’s team after Farokh Engineer, the swashbuckler wicket-keeper-batsman who last played for India in 1975.

Former women’s captain Diana Edulji was the last Parsi player on the Indian team, with her last international appearance in an ODI in 1993.

Not being part of the IPL, Arzan was unable to attract much attention. But the Gujarat fast bowler caught the selectors’ attention not only with his pace, but also with his ability to pick wickets, having finished 41 wickets last season with three five-wicket and one ten-wicket swipe.

Arzan, who comes from the village of Nargal, close to the Maharashtra border, remembers traveling about 350 km in the first days for his training in Ahmedabad. Also in the village cricket hunting was not easy because the players had to roll the field themselves and plan the practice sessions themselves.

It’s no surprise that his role model is Pakistani bowling legend Wasim Akram.

After being named as the standby player in the Indian testing team, Arzan Nagwaswalla spoke with Rediff.com‘s Harish kotian on his journey in cricket so far.

Did you expect this call?

To be honest, I didn’t expect it so early. Of course you expect to be picked in the Indian team, but …

When did you know about the selection?

Actually, the secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association had called me himself in the morning: ‘You may have to go to England, so just be prepared. ‘

That time I didn’t understand what he was talking about. So when I heard about the selection now, I understood what he was saying.

How did your family react?

I haven’t come home yet. I am traveling and on my way home.

Are you excited to practice and hopefully play in England, which has the best conditions for fast bowlers?

This is my first time traveling there so there is a lot of excitement. It feels like a dream come true to have the chance to travel with the Indian team.

You had a good season in domestic cricket last year, picking up 41 wickets in the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season with three five wicket hauls and one ten wicket haul.

Tell us the improvements you made as a bowler in your second season.

There was not much difference last season. I just focused on the process, be it bowling or in the field, and the results can be seen by all.

What were the changes if you can say that the second season brought you success?

It was more of a mental aspect I would say in terms of how to approach a game, how to play and things like that.

So it was more the mental side of things and there were no changes.

You played under Parthiv Patel, who has a lot of experience and has taken Gujarat cricket to greater heights in recent seasons. What was his advice to you?

He kept telling me, “You’re doing well, so be prepared because the opportunity could come anytime.”

I was also focused on my game, whether the chance comes or not, I tried to give my best every time I played.

IMAGE: Arzan with his parents. Photo: BCCI

Has it also helped a young player if you play in a successful team like Gujarat?

It was about the team environment, the bond between the players. There was no bias in the team, be it a senior player or a junior player, everyone played together as one unit.

I think that’s the main reason behind our success.

Our coach always told us to work as a team and focus more on the team goals than on individual goals.

Who is your youth coach?

My youth coach is Kiran Tandel, a former Gujarat player. He is from my village Nargal (close to the border with Maharashtra). He even lives next door to my house and he’s a fast bowler too. So I learned a lot from him.

Did you find it difficult at the beginning because you come from a small village?

I used to train in my village in Nargal, but for the camp I had to go to Ahmedabad, which is 350 km away.

Traveling was a bit of a struggle, but that was fine as it helped me get better.

In the village of Nargal we prepared the field and even today we work on the field and practice ourselves, we have to do everything.

The training in Ahmedabad helped me to work with good coaches and they helped correct the mistakes in my bowling and that played a big part in my development.

Besides being chosen for India, playing in the IPL is the next big target for all Indian domestic players. You did well in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament with nine wickets from five matches, but were not selected in the IPL even though you were part of it as bowlers of the nets for the Mumbai Indians. Were you disappointed?

No, it was not disappointed. I knew there is a time for everything, so when the time is right, I’ll get there.

There hasn’t been much domestic cricket in the past year. How did you stay in touch with the game?

We had a few camps in Ahmedabad so we had the opportunity to practice and improve our skills. We did the physical training part at home and the cricket part we practiced in Ahmedabad.